Namibia’s Stone Men creating opportunities

04 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected]

Namibia’s first participation at the “La Biennale di Venezia” creates huge opportunities for the country and for the world.
That is the opinion of Dr Marco Furio Ferrario, who serves as curator of the Namibian pavilion located on the island of La Certosa on the shore of the historic city.
When Biennale president Roberto Cicutto in his opening address during an online event challenged the world to engage in “Dialogue through Art”, he reiterated what Ferrario envisages for the Namibian pavilion.
Ferrario’s love for Namibia is evident: “When I see the unique Stone Men of the Desert, I see people from all walks of life coming together in Namibia from all over the world to attend a gathering, which they want to attend as equal partners with the aim of reassessing the human role in this world of ours.
“They have accepted that they have to come together and discuss the way forward in an attempt to reverse the damage that humans have caused this planet. What better place is there than this remote but beautiful place in the desert, where a new beginning can be determined?”

New international trend
He explained that there is a new international trend that “art in itself is more important than the artist as person”, which in principle applies to the Stone Men of Kaokoveld, since no one knows who placed them there.
“People, whose sole aim is to find out the name of the artist or who know them and therefor announce it, do not understand the true form of art that is meant to send a message. They ignore the artist’s wish to rather focus on the message that they have created.”
The exhibition will include 80 national participations in the historic pavilions at the Giardini, Arsenale and other prominent sites in the city of Venice.
Five countries will be participating for the first time: Namibia, Nepal, Cameroon, Oman and Uganda. The Biennale is visited by millions of people each year and it is through this cultural exchange that Ferrario expects Namibia to be welcomed into the fold of countries promoting socio-political ties and understanding through what is called “cultural tourism”.
The Venice Biennale starts on 23 April and runs to 27 November.
Ferrario has been actively involved in raising funding for an exhibition because it is extremely expensive since sculptures will be re-created, while other stand-alone sculptures are being built to a height of five meters, along with various other visual and sensorial exhibitions.
For more on this, visit biennalenamibia.art

