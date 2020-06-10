Namibia’s youngest journalist becomes presenter

The Good News Editorial Office is a unique initiative launched by Young Journalists of Football for Friendship.

This platform gives boys and girls from around the world the opportunity to tell good news from different countries. The 13-year-old Shanel Nakurua from Namibia became one of the four presenters of the F4F Good News: Sportlight episode.

Shanel participated as a Young Journalist in the 2018 season. This week, the correspondents tried a brand-new format and they discussed good news during an online call. They prepared news on two topics: football and home news, and the order of topics was decided by tossing a virtual coin.

The International Children’s Social Programme Football for Friendship has been implemented by Gazprom since 2013. The key values promoted by the programme’s participants are friendship, equality, fairness, health, peace, devotion, victory, traditions, and honour. Football for Friendship is supported by FIFA, UEFA, International Olympic Committee, football federations of different countries, children’s charitable foundations, famous athletes, and the world’s leading football clubs. Over the previous seven seasons, the programme has united over 6 000 participants and over 5 000 000 supporters, including famous athletes, artists, and politicians.

The programme has 47 national and international awards, including the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title for the most nationalities in a football training session in history.

The latest episode can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_QlGpyUSFo





