NamiGreen and Container World takes hands

Mathieu van Hout of Container World, and Per Hansen of NamiGreen E-waste in front of some of the containers that Container World rents out to clients in Namibia.

In an effort to increase electronic waste collection rates, NamiGreen E-waste has partnered with the leading container storage company in Africa.

"As part of Container Worlds commitment to a green environment, it is important to encourage and provide support to good initiatives such as the NamiGreen E-waste operation,” says Mathieu van Hout, sales manager of Container World.

He added that they are focused on container storage and rentals but with this initiative they are helping Namibia go green. “At our storage facility in Prosperita we have made space for a green e-waste recycling bin to help people recycle their old and used electronics, which would otherwise typically end up in a landfill and pollute the environment,” he said.

NamiGreen has placed e-waste bins and collections points at various sites in Windhoek and Walvis Bay, where citizens and companies can drop-off their electronic waste. The bin at Container World adds to the growing amount of drop-off points.

"For NamiGreen, it is important to increase awareness about e-waste so that more people actually recycle their used and broken electronics,” says Per Hansen, CEO of NamiGreen.

With this partnership, NamiGreen pursues its quest to increase recycling rates even further after a stellar 2019 that saw Namibian e-waste recycling rates increase a 100% compared to 2018.



