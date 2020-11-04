NamLAN to make online splash

04 November 2020 | Sports

Hold on to your masks, NamLAN 2020 is coming with a big ONLINE splash!
NamLAN – LAN of the Brave is Namibia’s biggest annual gaming competition since 2008, featuring selected popular titles over a fun-filled weekend of sportsman-rivalry for a handsome prize-pool. This year, the event has adapted to current restrictions and concerns regarding Covid-19, and NamLAN 2020 will be hosted entirely online for the very first time.
NamLAN 2020 is hosted by the Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) and will be presenting an amazing cash prize-pool made possible by Logitech G, Future CC, Vander Designs, Evolve IT and SIM Race Africa.
An entry fee of N$200 per person will give you access to the action on Call of Duty (COD): Warzone, COD: Modern Warfare (CDL), Assetto Corsa, League of Legends and Defence of the Ancients 2 (DotA2). All games will be hosted online so each player will be responsible for their own setup and internet connectivity as required by the games played.
Registrations are open until 11 November 2020 and are available on the NamLAN website along with further event details and game rules www.namlan.org, where there are also details about the prizes up for grabs.
NamLAN 2020 will officially starts on 13 November 2020 and ends on 29 November 2020, with all matches and proceedings to be streamed on NESA platforms as far as possible.

