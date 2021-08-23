Nampol aces tennis league

23 August 2021 | Sports

The NTA league wrapped up the past weekend with excellent games and celebrations.
The men's first league final was a nail biter between CTC, under the lead of Mickey Alemu, and Nampol with team captain Hennie Bergh.
Nampol won three of the four singles matches. Kendal Swartz (Nampol) beat Dantago Gawanab (CTC) in straight sets 6-0, 6-2 but paid the price with a relapsing hamstring injury at the end of the match, limping off as the victor.
Hennie Bergh (Nampol) needed a third set to beat CTC's Nguvi Hinda 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, and his team-mate SP van Wyk also took a win over hard-fighting Risto Shikongo (CTC) with 6-2, 6-4.
Alemu (CTC) won the only singles for his club, beating Ngobilizwe Moyo (Nampol), 6-1, 6-0.
Two doubles matches remained to be played to award the league winner. The first doubles match featured Alemu and Risto Shikongo (CTC) against SP van Wyk and Ngobilizwe Moyo (Nampol). The first set was a comfortable win for Alemu/Shikongo 6-2, with Alemu being the best player on the court. The second set saw Van Wyk and Moyo fight back to win 6-4, forcing the match to a deciding third set. Nampol was looking to grab this, but a strong fight back from Alemu and Shikongo gave them the win 6-4 in the final set.
Gawanab and Nguvi Hinda (CTC) met Kendal Swartz and Bergh (Nampol) in the second doubles, the latter who were both victors in their singles matches. Swartz’s hamstring restricted his movement, and Gawanab/Hinda won the match 6-3, 6-4.
With 3-3 in matches, 7-7 in sets, the deciding factor in the league of the final winner was the number of games won, where Nampol won by a narrow margin of 60 vs 59!

Ladies league
The ladies league final took place between CTC and SKW, with the latter being the defending champions. The ladies league features two singles matches followed by three doubles matches.
Lisa Yssel (SKW) defeated CTC's Taimi Nashiku 6-1, 6-2, while and SKW’s Amanda van Dyk defeated Melissa Khupe (CTC) 6-0, 6-3.
In the doubles, Jolanda Amoraal and Elzé Stears (SKW) won their first doubles against Bronwyn Kavarure and Sytisha Goagoses (CTC) 6-1, 6-1, and won the tighter game against Khupe/Nashiku as well 7-5, 6-3.
Yssel and Van Dyk won the final match against Kavarue/Goagoses with convincing 6-0, 6-0.
SKW defend their title as the club in Namibia with the strongest female players!

Men’s second league
The men's second league final was decided in the two tight singles matches. Elias Shikongo (DTS) beat Eno Akpabio (CTC) in three sets, 7-5, 2-6 and 6-4. At the same time, junior Ruben Nel (DTS) and Patrick Paulus (CTC) fought it out with an entertaining match, where Nel emerged victorious with 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
DTS also won the doubles games and won trophy for the second league.

