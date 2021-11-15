Nampol donates to Otjomuise soup kitchen

As part of the seventh national conference of the Namibian Police Women's Network (Nampol), officers handed over food and hygiene items to those in need, including the children of the Sofia Soup Kitchen Daycare in Otjomuise. Deputy Inspector General Joseph Shikongo was also present at the handover. From 10 to 12 November, policewomen as well as commissioner candidates met in the capital. Amongst others, they exchanged views on issues such as combating gender-based violence and child abuse and neglect. Photo Nampol

