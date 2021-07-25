NamPol to face GBV head on

25 July 2021 | Crime

NamPol on Friday launched its Gender-Based Violence (GBV) National Action Plan aimed at to enhanced policing efforts in a bid to improve responsiveness, expedite investigations and accentuate collaborative and consultative interventions.
Launching the action plan, NamPol Deputy Inspector General for Administration, Anna-Marie Nainda, said government saw it fit to direct all offices, ministries and or agencies to work together in the fight against and create awareness about GBV. She said that this done to ensure the commitment, support and collaboration of all stakeholders and to reach-out to the public through educational programmes through the #Keep-Me Safe Campaign.
“The action plan will also add value to services that NamPol offers, such as customer care when dealing with members of the public at charge offices, while community affairs officers strive to be proactive at all times and not be reactive to crime reports,” said Nainda.
She added that monthly reports will be expected by the Office of the Inspector-General for monitoring and evaluation of the action plan, and it will be done to ensure that the plan serves its intended purpose and to also to address the loopholes promptly as they get identified. – Nampa

