NamPol very visible this Easter

NamPol will continue to carry out its strategies and operations that reduce opportunities for criminal activities countrywide during the Easter holiday. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo Pixabay

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) will continue to carry out its strategies and operations that reduce opportunities for criminal activities countrywide during the Easter holiday, spokesperson Deputy Commissioner, Kauna Shikwambi, said.

Shikwambi said the ongoing joint (security sectors) crime prevention and police-led Operation 'HOKANAM' is still in full swing along with other crime prevention operations.

She said as part of the operation, NamPol will erect mobile and permanent checkpoints as well as increase high-way patrols and traffic officers on the country's roads, for random alcohol tests and vehicle roadworthiness and overloading.

“Crime prevention remains our area of priority and I would like to appeal to the nation to be vigilant at all times in terms of crime prevention and ensure that opportunities for criminals to commit crimes are minimized,” she said.

Shikwambi urged motorists to exercise caution while driving on the national roads and adhere to the rules and regulations ahead of Easter holidays and beyond, saying, “A right attitude on the road will surely lead us to accident-free roads.”

The deputy commissioner went on to request for the nation’s utmost cooperation and support in the fight against road accidents and report all criminal as well as suspicious activities, immediately to the nearest police stations. – Nampa

