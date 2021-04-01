NamPol very visible this Easter

01 April 2021 | Police

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) will continue to carry out its strategies and operations that reduce opportunities for criminal activities countrywide during the Easter holiday, spokesperson Deputy Commissioner, Kauna Shikwambi, said.
Shikwambi said the ongoing joint (security sectors) crime prevention and police-led Operation 'HOKANAM' is still in full swing along with other crime prevention operations.
She said as part of the operation, NamPol will erect mobile and permanent checkpoints as well as increase high-way patrols and traffic officers on the country's roads, for random alcohol tests and vehicle roadworthiness and overloading.
“Crime prevention remains our area of priority and I would like to appeal to the nation to be vigilant at all times in terms of crime prevention and ensure that opportunities for criminals to commit crimes are minimized,” she said.
Shikwambi urged motorists to exercise caution while driving on the national roads and adhere to the rules and regulations ahead of Easter holidays and beyond, saying, “A right attitude on the road will surely lead us to accident-free roads.”
The deputy commissioner went on to request for the nation’s utmost cooperation and support in the fight against road accidents and report all criminal as well as suspicious activities, immediately to the nearest police stations. – Nampa

Similar News

 

‘Join crime prevention forums’ – Shikongo

3 weeks ago - 08 March 2021 | Police

NamPol’s Khomas Regional Commander Commissioner Joseph Shikongo appealed to members of the community to join crime prevention forums to effectively fight crime in the region.Shikongo...

Stone-throwing mischief lands teenagers in hot water

1 month - 11 February 2021 | Police

Windhoek • [email protected] young woman is suing the Namibian police for more than N$500 000 claiming they beat and bullied her when she was 14-years-old...

Man sues police for N$900 000

1 month - 01 February 2021 | Police

Windhoek • [email protected] unemployed man is suing the Namibian police and three police officers for close to N$1 million for allegedly being assaulted to such...

Safety tips for the festive season

3 months ago - 09 December 2020 | Police

Statistics show that during holidays such as the coming festive season, there is a high or significant increase in property crimes. Criminals take advantage to...

Beaten with AK-47 until unconscious

6 months ago - 07 September 2020 | Police

Windhoek • [email protected] lawsuit brought by a civilian against the Namibian police and army centres around an alleged savage attack on a woman by a...

Street vendor and City Police at loggerheads

7 months ago - 31 August 2020 | Police

The City Police opened a case of assault against a street vendor for allegedly attacking and assaulting a female officer in the capital on Friday.In...

Homeless police officer moves into empty government flat

7 months ago - 20 August 2020 | Police

Yvonne Tjijeura is a 42-year-old police officer and a mother of six children who illegally moved into an empty government flat in Pionierspark, citing her...

‘Demonstration of police power’

7 months ago - 17 August 2020 | Police

Three police vehicles arrived at the Lifestyle SuperSpar at Maerua Mall on Thursday evening shortly after 17:00. “The next minute the team was standing in...

Search for Shannon continues

8 months ago - 20 July 2020 | Police

Nearly three months after the search for 22-year old Shannon Wasserfal began, NamPol said that a reward of N$50 000 is being offered for information...

Covid scare causes NamPol embarrassment

9 months ago - 30 June 2020 | Police

The Namibian Police Force said that a report published last week about a suspected Covid-19 contact at the Police National Headquarters (PNHQ) was a false...

Latest News

Fare hike not approved

22 hours ago | Infrastructure

The Ministry of Works and Transport said that it has not approved an increment in bus and taxi fares, as was announced by the Namibia...

NamPol very visible this Easter

22 hours ago | Police

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) will continue to carry out its strategies and operations that reduce opportunities for criminal activities countrywide during the Easter holiday, spokesperson...

Natural Sciences 2.0

22 hours ago | Education

Contemporary learning and teaching methods involve more than face-to-face lessons and browsing through books: It is about group work, interactive and flexible study methods, use...

Heading out this Easter?

22 hours ago | Motors

Going away for the Easter weekend can be both daunting and exciting, especially if you have a big family. If you have little ones, you...

In love with Dairy Love

1 day - 01 April 2021 | Social Issues

Namibia Media Holdings’ staff recently collected funds with support of Namibia Dairy’s latest product, Dairy Love, to donate to the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN)....

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 01 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Facelift for Samora Machel soccer...

2 days ago - 31 March 2021 | Sports

The Samora Machel football field got a much-needed facelift thanks to Welwitschia Construction.The field, which is not regarded as a stadium by the City of...

Another loss for Desert Jewels

2 days ago - 31 March 2021 | Sports

The SPAR Proteas retained their unbeaten record at the SPAR Challenge Tri-Nations tournament in Cape Town on Tuesday, with an emphatic 59-26 win over the...

Textbooks for Oanob PS

2 days ago - 31 March 2021 | Education

Support Ulm e.V., in collaboration with the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust (OOCT) donated textbooks and teacher’s guides to Oanob Primary School in Rehoboth. The donation...

Load More