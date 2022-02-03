Nampol warn against scammers - again

03 February 2022 | Crime

The Namibian Police (Nampol) say they have been inundated with more and more complaints by members of the public that have fallen victim to scamsters after they shared their banking details with strangers and were eventually robbed.
In a media statement, the head of Nampol's public relations division, deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, said that it is reported that a scammer will call and convincingly request the victim for either a bank card number and or a PIN. “Upon receiving these details, the scammer will withdraw all the money from the victim's bank account.
“Another way scammers are stealing, is when they call the victim and claim they had accidentally deposited money into your account and then demand that the money be sent back by means of an e-wallet. It is a trap - don't fall for it!”
Nampol and the banking sector have warned and education citizens repeatedly on how to handle their banking details and to never reveal PINs as it may aid scammers in succeeding.
"Owing to the above, Nampol reiterates our caution: Be extremely vigilant at all times."
Avoid scams by remembering the following:
• Do not entertain or engage in business transactions with strangers.
• Do not share secret bank numbers, like your PIN, with anyone. When they ask for our bank details, hang up immediately.
• Do not keep your PIN on your mobile devices or places that are easily accessible by others.
• Do not send money to a stranger even if they claim to have mistakenly sent it to you. Rather tell the stranger to report the matter to the bank for the funds to be reversed.

