Nam’s roads tops - again

Namibia can once again boast that it has the best road infrastructure in Africa, as stated in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Quality of Road Infrastructure Report for 2019. This is the fourth consecutive year that Namibia has maintained the top position in the rankings outperforming competitors such as South Africa and Rwanda.

Moreover, Namibia’s score has gone up to 5.30 from the previous score of 5.10 in 2018, putting Namibia in the same category with countries like Finland, Germany, Malaysia and Sweden. Namibia’s overall global ranking has also moved up to number 21, a major move from the 28th spot the country occupied in 2018.

“The improvement in points and ranking can be attributed to a number of factors, including continued maintenance of existing roads, the completion of new roads and the current ongoing construction of major capital projects such as the Windhoek-Okahandja road, Windhoek-Hosea Kutako Airport road, Swakop-Henties Bay road project and Swakop-Walvis Bay road, just to mention a few,” says the Road Administration’s chief executive, Conrad Lutombi.

