Naomab takes the lead at NUST

Pictured shortly before the robing ceremony are (FLTR) Dr Tjama Tjivikua (NUST Founding Vice-Chancellor); Prof Hon Peter Katjavivi (NUST Chancellor); Ms Florette Nakusera (NUST Council Chairperson); and Dr Erold Naomab (new NUST Vice-Chancellor). Photo contributed

The robing and installation of the University of Science and Technology’s (NUST) second Vice-Chancellor, Dr Erold Naomab, took place at the campus in the capital earlier today.

Speaking at the event, council chairperson Florette Nakusera said that Dr Naomab was appointed effective 1 January 2021. “The NUST Council is confident that in Dr Naomab, we have found a suitable and capable Vice-Chancellor who will provide academic, strategic and transformational leadership and vision for the University,” Nakusera said.

“We can therefore expect to see him leading the University in implementing its recently approved Strategic Plan. During the recruitment process he has demonstrated the required senior executive leadership experience in higher education and an understanding of the operations and affairs of a university environment.”

She added that now, more than ever, it is imperative that the university is led robustly to broaden the institution’s pursuit of excellence.

“After my first official meeting with Dr Naomab, I know that he fully realises the task that lies ahead is a mammoth one and he certainly does not underestimate its complexities. I know Dr Naomab will work tirelessly on opportunities to enhance our cutting-edge research which speaks directly to the challenges of our country, region and continent.



SRC welcome

Speaking at the same event, NUST SRC President Pamela Gertze welcomed Naomab to the university on behalf of the Student Council and the NUST student community. “We, as students, are honoured to be associated with NUST and are eagerly looking forward to Dr Naomab taking over the reins.”

She said that as students they must chart a path that will ensure a convenient and successful academic life for students at NUST. “That being said, I would like to ensure Dr Naomab that as the student council, we will support you every step of the way and shall deepen the process of democratic participation by keeping all channels of communication alive and open.”

Namoab’s appointment follows 24 years after Dr Tjama Tjivikua took the oath of the office to serve the institution as the Rector of the then Polytechnic of Namibia, leaving a legacy academic excellence and innovation.



Qualifications

Naomab holds a PhD from the University of Nottingham, obtained with distinction a Master of Research in Strategic Resource Management from Nottingham Trent University, a Master of Science from the University of Namibia (UNAM), and a BSc, also obtained from UNAM. He further carries Balance Scorecard Certification.

Noamab’s portfolio includes a network of functional global collaborations and partners, while he was honoured with several Professional and Technical Awards in Higher Education Leadership, Africa-German Innovation, Strategy Execution, IP and Technology Transfer, IP Commercialisation, Innovation Policy and the Chancellor’s Medal for best post-graduate student. These were obtained from the Association of Commonwealth Universities, Harvard University, World Banking Institute and UNAM.





