National Cancer Outreach Programme activated

27 January 2020 | Society

1 027. This is the record number of Namibians who will be screened for free thanks to the 2020 National Cancer Outreach Programme (NCOP) of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN). This number is supported by funds raised through the “Slice of Life, Raffle for Hope” project supported by the Gondwana Collection.
In addition to the confirmed 1 027 Namibians that will be impacted, funds from the 2019 Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project are also earmarked to screen at least another 2 000 Namibians this year.
The NCOP, which was launched in August 2018, and the CAN Medical Centres (Windhoek, Swakopmund and Rehoboth) have screened close to 45 000 Namibians for cancer since January 2016. We are fortunate that we have negotiated best-buy rates for consumables and laboratory service fees, allowing us to screen Namibians for as little as N$100 per person at CAN’s expense,“ says CAN’s Rolf Hansen.
If CAN is not able to offer fully complementary services through the NCOP, a minimal N$70 donation will be levied, while CAN will subsidize the rest. This fee has not increased for the last 3 years and CAN wholeheartedly thanks the Namibian community who donates generously and supports fundraising drives to sustain the medical programmes of the association.
The outreach services include community health education on cancer, cervical screening, breast examinations and prostate education and PSA level screening in the prevention of prostate cancer.
The CAN team is in the Hardap region this week, visiting Rehoboth, Stampriet, Aranos, Mariental and Kalkrand. The next outreach is planned for the Zambezi- and Kavango regions in February.
For more information, contact Aina Nghitongo and Martha Angolo at 081 127 7740.

