National census postponed

The NSA announced that the 2021 Population and Housing Census has been postponed. Photo Pixabay

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) announced that the 2021 Population and Housing Census that was scheduled for August this year, has been postponed to August 2022, due to competing priorities such as the current COVID-19 budget prioritisation.

In a media statement, Statistician-General Alex Shimuafeni said the NSA completed the household components of the Census Mapping whilst busy finalising the mapping of establishments and businesses.

“NSA had recruited 517 unemployed people to visit and verify 955 037 built-up structures countrywide during the Census Mapping project. During the Census planning phase, NSA managed to complete the Census Mapping exercise which included the visiting of every structure in the country to verify if these structures are used for habitat purposes or business activities,” Shimuafeni said.

He said with the census now planned for August 2022, the NSA would like to thank the nation for assisting and cooperating with enumerators that visited homes and businesses during the mapping exercise.

“In the same vein, we would like to request the nation to continue supporting the NSA in the implementation of the next phase of the Census, the ‘Pilot Census’, planned to take place later this year. This serves as a test run for the actual Population and Housing Census and assists in readiness and smooth implementation,” he said.

Shimuafeni added that given the uncertainty of the pandemic situation currently in the country, NSA will be monitoring the Covid-19 situation as it unfolds and keep the nation updated and informed on the Census Pilot and actual Population Census enumeration.

The Population and Housing Census is conducted every 10 years. – Nampa

