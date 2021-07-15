National census postponed

15 July 2021 | Government

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) announced that the 2021 Population and Housing Census that was scheduled for August this year, has been postponed to August 2022, due to competing priorities such as the current COVID-19 budget prioritisation.
In a media statement, Statistician-General Alex Shimuafeni said the NSA completed the household components of the Census Mapping whilst busy finalising the mapping of establishments and businesses.
“NSA had recruited 517 unemployed people to visit and verify 955 037 built-up structures countrywide during the Census Mapping project. During the Census planning phase, NSA managed to complete the Census Mapping exercise which included the visiting of every structure in the country to verify if these structures are used for habitat purposes or business activities,” Shimuafeni said.
He said with the census now planned for August 2022, the NSA would like to thank the nation for assisting and cooperating with enumerators that visited homes and businesses during the mapping exercise.
“In the same vein, we would like to request the nation to continue supporting the NSA in the implementation of the next phase of the Census, the ‘Pilot Census’, planned to take place later this year. This serves as a test run for the actual Population and Housing Census and assists in readiness and smooth implementation,” he said.
Shimuafeni added that given the uncertainty of the pandemic situation currently in the country, NSA will be monitoring the Covid-19 situation as it unfolds and keep the nation updated and informed on the Census Pilot and actual Population Census enumeration.
The Population and Housing Census is conducted every 10 years. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Decongestion hoped for at home affairs

2 days ago - 13 July 2021 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] home affairs ministry has asked members of the public that only one person visits their offices when registering a death and that...

Khomas in need of more classrooms

2 weeks ago - 01 July 2021 | Government

Learner enrolment in the Khomas region increased from 94 999 in 2020 to 97 176 in 2021, and if the trend continues, enrolment for 2022...

Okahandja municipality fails to balance the books

1 month - 14 June 2021 | Government

Okahandja local authority councillors were bypassed when the municipality presided over transactions amounting to at least N$90 million in 2019, a direct contravention of the...

National documents: Only apply if urgent

1 month - 07 June 2021 | Government

The Ministry of Home Affairs has urged the public to delay application for national documents that are non-urgent to avoid visiting its office as the...

‘Stop with the tenders’ – Amupanda

1 month - 23 May 2021 | Government

City of Windhoek (CoW) Mayor, Job Amupanda said the City spends N$20 million on private security company tenders a year – a practice that should...

Gobabis muni in the red

2 months ago - 02 May 2021 | Government

Gobabis mayor Elvire Theron said the town currently owes NamPower N$13 million in arrears.Theron, in a media statement, stated that the arrears inherited by the...

‘Bring a buddy to parly!’

3 months ago - 17 March 2021 | Government

The office of the Speaker and the Namibia Nature Foundation launched the ‘Bring a buddy to parly’ initiative earlier this week, which is aimed at...

On death and taxes

4 months ago - 14 March 2021 | Government

Despite the dire economic situation caused by Covid-19, government plans to honour financial obligations towards creditors, suppliers and employees, as well as statutory obligations including...

Local procurement pushed

4 months ago - 14 March 2021 | Government

Government has in the past three years pumped in N$1 billion into the public procurement process to promote locally registered companies and hopes to continue...

Doing it for themselves

4 months ago - 09 March 2021 | Government

Gobabis mayor Elvire Theron said that her municipality is reverting to internal debt collection measures and will no longer be seeking external services to handle...

Latest News

National census postponed

22 hours ago | Government

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) announced that the 2021 Population and Housing Census that was scheduled for August this year, has been postponed to August...

Tributes pour in for legendary...

22 hours ago | People

Namibians from various walks of life sang praises for veteran Namibian actor, David Ndjavera, who died in the capital on Wednesday at the age of...

Human trafficking: Namibia retains ranking

22 hours ago | Crime

Namibia retained its status as a Tier 1 country in the 2021 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report for the second consecutive year for prohibiting severe...

CoW query counter closed

22 hours ago | Local News

The City of Windhoek said that in a bid to minimise the spread of Covid-19, the payment query counter at their Revenue Collection section will...

Teen pregnancies continue to rise

1 day - 14 July 2021 | Health

The rate of teenage pregnancy in Namibia has increased over the past five years, with 3 676 teenagers falling pregnant so far in 2021.These statistics...

Mboma, Masilingi readying for Games

1 day - 14 July 2021 | Sports

Coach Henk Botha of Namibia’s two sensational sprinters Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi, said they are hard at work in preparing for the rescheduled 2020...

Suurstoftenk vir St Mary’s

1 day - 14 July 2021 | Social Issues

Te danke aan ruim borgskappe deur inwoners en besighede op Rehoboth, is ’n 4.6 ton kapasiteit suurstoftenk op pad na St Mary’s hospitaal. Met bydraes...

Cemetery bursting at the seams

2 days ago - 14 July 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] the Gammams Cemetery in Pionierspark, Covid-19 graves are now being dug into the pathway that runs between the graves and the boundary...

US support for sex workers

2 days ago - 14 July 2021 | Social Issues

It is not a hot day, but the sun is striking a bright reflection from the white sandy soils of the village at the outskirts...

Load More