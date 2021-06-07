National documents: Only apply if urgent

Home Affairs has urged the public to delay applying for national documents that are non-urgent in a bid to curb surging Covid cases amongst staff. Photo Nampa

The Ministry of Home Affairs has urged the public to delay application for national documents that are non-urgent to avoid visiting its office as the ministry continues to record Covid-19 cases.

In a statement, the ministry recommended that those who are not in urgent need of national documents, especially Identification Documents which require physical contact, to delay such applications.

“The ministry is trying to minimise the number of people queuing at our offices. However, those that are in urgent need of national documents are still welcome and they will be assisted as usual,” the statement said.

The ministry said for the past three weeks it registered a high number of positive Covid cases among staff members at different offices countrywide. “Due to increasing numbers of new positive cases within the ministry and the country at large, additional measures in line with the World Health Organisation are being put in place to ensure the safety of our staff and that of the public,” it added. – Nampa



