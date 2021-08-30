National DotA2 E-sports team selected

30 August 2021 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) recently hosted the final round of the DotA 2 national tournament where the new Namibian team was selected.
These five top-tier athletes will represent Namibia at the upcoming Global Regional Games to compete for the opportunity to attend the International Esports Federation’s (IESF’s) 13th Esports World Championships taking place in Eilat, Israel, in November 2021.
They are:
1. Franlo “FreyTiX” Meyer
2. Jürgen “Phycodamage” Teichert
3. Mauro “PoRRa07” Teles
4. Paul “APoC” Bingel
5. Francois “Allgoodnamesaregone?” Rautenbach

The selection committee unanimously named Jürgen “Phycodamage” Teichert the MVP of the finals, with one committee member, David Beukes, saying: “In two of the three matches he took charge of he turned it into a win. He’s constantly looking at what the team is buying and making suggestions to make sure it synergizes.”
This event was made possible thanks to the support of NESA’s sponsors: Logitech G, Nanodog and Future CC, as well as the dedication and hard work from all the volunteers involved.
NESA is looking forward to this team competing in international matches and request any assistance possible towards securing more opportunities for Namibian esports athletes.
For more information on sponsorships and donations, contact us on [email protected]
For additional information, visit the NESA Facebook page @Nesa.Namibia or visit the NESA website www.esportsnamibia.org

