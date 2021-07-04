NaTIS and Covid: Updated measures

04 July 2021 | Social Issues

The Roads Authority (RA) announced new operational measures at NaTIS offices and centres countrywide for July 2021.
In a media statement, the RA’s Manager of Corporate Communication Hileni Fillemon, said that in addition to the temporary suspension of bookings for learner licence testing, the following measures will be effected from 5 July until 31 July 2021.
• All new bookings for driving license testing are suspended. Only applicants with learner licences expiring in July 2021 will be permitted to book for driving licence tests during July 2021.
• Bookings for vehicle road roadworthy tests will be limited and only a small number of vehicle roadworthy tests will be accommodated per day. “To ensure safety protocols for both the clients and our examiners, all vehicles that are booked for roadworthy and driving tests will be disinfected prior to the test. In addition, clients are also encouraged to disinfect their vehicles regularly, particularly driving schools, passenger for reward (i.e. taxis and public transports) and goods vehicles.”
• Boxes will be availed at all NaTIS offices/centres for eligible applicants to drop off their documents. Applicants will be contacted via the RA SMS line 2000 to confirm the date and time when to visit the NaTIS Office. “Please do not include any cash in the box,” Fillemon said, adding that payments would be done over the counter after an appointment has been confirmed. Furthermore, applicants are advised to use the correct forms for the services they require and to ensure that all required details are provided clearly.
“Due to the current Covid-19 situation in the country, our offices are operating with skeleton staff and this will affect our service delivery. Thus, we kindly request clients to please bear with us and to visit our offices for urgent matters only,” Fillemon concluded.

