NaTIS extends limited services

28 July 2021 | Transport

The Roads Authority (RA) has shared an update regarding operational measures at NaTIS offices/centres countrywide.
According to RA’s manager of corporate communication, Hileni Fillemon, the public is requested to take note of the following:
• The temporary suspension of bookings for learner licence testing is extended to Friday, 6 August 2021. Clients whose learner licences expired during 1 July to 6 August 2021 will be allowed to book for driving license tests after the suspension of bookings has been lifted.
• The temporary suspension of bookings for driving licence testing is also extended up until Friday, 6 August 2021. Only applicants with prior confirmed bookings will be assisted during the aforementioned period.
• Bookings for vehicle road roadworthy tests will be limited and only a small number of vehicle roadworthy tests will be accommodated per day. To ensure safety protocols for both the clients and examiners, all vehicles that are booked for roadworthy and driving tests will be disinfected prior to the test. In addition, clients are also encouraged to disinfect their vehicles regularly, particularly driving schools, passenger for reward (i.e. taxis and public transports) and goods vehicles.
• Other services such as the renewal of driving and vehicle licences will still be offered at all the NaTIS Offices countrywide.
Fillemon said that in order to comply with the set preventative measures and to ensure the safety of clients and staff, they will be operating with a reduced workforce until 6 August.

