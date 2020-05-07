NaTIS hits the road

The Roads Authority said that all NaTIS offices countrywide will reopen on Monday, 11 May.

“However, it is of utmost importance that we comply with the directives of social distancing by avoiding large crowds at our offices to ensure that all hygiene interventions are in place,” said Hileni Fillemon, manager of corporate communication.

She said that all motor vehicle licences that expired during the lockdown period will not be charged penalties. “Those that expired from 30 April are still within the 21-day grace period and no penalties will be charged. However, those that expired on or before 29 February 2020 will be charged penalties up to the date of the commencement of the lockdown period,” she said.

As from Monday, NaTIS will also attend to the renewal of driving and learner licences as well as testing of applicants whose documents expired during lockdown. However, this will only continue until 26 May. “Therefore applicants are urged to visit NaTIS office in their respective towns to make bookings during this period,” Fillemon said.

New applications for learners and drivers licence testing will be suspended during this time, to enable NaTIS staff to attend to the backlog of expired licences and to ensure that social distancing is applied.

Fillemon added that this measure is only applicable at the larger NaTIS centres (Windhoek, Ongwediva, Keetmanshoop, Mariental, Okahandja, Gobabis, Rehoboth and Swakopmund). Other NaTIS centres will commence with new learner and driving licence applications on Monday (11 May).

Bookings for roadworthy tests as well as applications for domestic road transportation, cross-border road transportation and abnormal load permits for the public will also recommence then.

Fillemon said that customers are urged to make use of debit or credit card facilities when making a payment and that they are obligated to wear masks when visiting any NaTIS offices. Also, only 10 customers will be allowed in cash halls at a time.

