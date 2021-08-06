NaTIS resumes bookings, testing

06 August 2021 | Transport

The Roads Authority (RA) announced that all NaTIS offices countrywide will commence with bookings for Learner and Driving Licence Testing as from Monday (9 August 2021).
However, it remains imperative that clients remain compliant with the set Covid-19 health protocols by avoiding large crowds at offices. In light of this, customers are requested to take note of the following:
• Boxes will be placed at the entrances of all NaTIS Offices/Centres for eligible applicants for learner and driving license tests to submit their applications. Thereafter, applicants will be contacted via the RA SMS line 2000 to confirm the date and time to visit the NaTIS Office to complete the booking process.
• Applicants are not include cash when submitting their applications in the boxes. Payments will be done over the counter after the appointment has been confirmed.
• Applicants are advised to use the correct forms for the services they require and to ensure that all required details are indicated clearly on the application forms.
• Applicants whose learner licences expired during the suspension period (1 July 2021 – 6 August 2021) will be given an opportunity to book for a driving license test with their expired learner licence until 31 August 2021 only. If an applicant fails to book for a driving license test during the aforementioned period, they will be required to redo the learner license test.
• Driving licence application requirements:
-Fully completed application form;
-Copy of Leaners Licence; and
-Copy of Namibian ID, certified by the Namibian Police.
• Learner Licence application requirements:
-Fully completed application form;
-Copy of Namibian ID, certified by the Namibian Police.
Clients are encouraged to make use of debit or credit card facilities when making a payment for services. Please be cautious of con artists/fraudsters, the RA will never request for payments via e-wallet, easy and or blue wallet. Payments should only be made over a counter in a NaTIS Office/Centre.

