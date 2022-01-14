NaTIS tackles licence backlog

Online services in the pipeline

14 January 2022 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected]

New bookings for student licences at NaTIS have been temporarily suspended so that the huge backlog can be made up.
According Roads Authority (RA) spokesperson Hileni Fillemon, the backlog differs from town to town, but Windhoek has the largest, with about 3 000 confirmed bookings. This includes persons who have already made appointments and paid to write the learner's licence test, but have not yet had the opportunity.
According to Fillemon, this group will be given the first chance to write the test during this period and no new bookings will therefore be taken for the time being.
“No other NaTIS services have been delayed. It's only new learner's licence bookings that have been temporarily suspended to catch up. We will start new bookings for learner's licence tests as from 1 February 2022.”
The RA announced in August last year that learner's licence tests could be written in various local languages at all NaTIS offices nationwide. “Written tests will now be offered in local languages for those who are not proficient in English,” she said.
The language options are Afrikaans, Nama / Damara (Khoekhoegowab), Otjiherero, Oshiwambo (Oshikwanyama), Rukwangali and Silozi. Other vernaculars will be added in due course.

Vehicle licences go online
The RA has for some time been planning an online platform for NaTIS that would make services more convenient for the public; however this is not yet operational.
“The RA has not yet introduced online services. The RA will communicate with the media once all the technical issues have been clarified. We hope to implement the online services by mid-February 2022.
“Customers will have access to the online services via the RA website. Applicants must be registered and a username and password will be provided,” Fillemon said.
One of those services that is planned is that vehicle license discs can be renewed online. “Applicants will be notified via SMS or email when their vehicle license plate needs to be renewed.”
Persons will also be notified via SMS when they can collect their driving licence tickets from NaTIS.

