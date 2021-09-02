NBAA wraps up national tourney

Tournament director Richard Grant showing off his catch of the day.

The Namibia Bass Angling Association (NBAA) wrapped up its 2021 season at Lake Oanob Resort outside Rehoboth last weekend.

Sponsored by Bank Windhoek, the two-day event took place during one of the coldest weekends of the year. As a result, eight fish made it to the scale during the contests.

On Saturday, the top three anglers were Alec Williams (who caught one fish tipping the scales at 3.029kg), ahead of Thinus Williams (two fish weighing 2.216kg), and Neil Engelbrecht (one fish weighing 1.175kg).

On Sunday, the participating anglers managed to catch four fish, with Willie Sowden (one fish at 2.840kg), Richard Grant (one fish at 2.538kg), and Johan Coetzee (one fish at 1.053kg) taking up the top three spots. Alec Williams caught the biggest bass of the day, weighing in at 3.029kg.

Bian Coertzen won the junior’s category.

Tournament director Richard Grant, congratulated the participants who endured challenging conditions. “Most anglers slept over and braved the freezing night with temperatures as low as -4 degrees. Well done to all the participants.”

