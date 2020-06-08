NC to resume in capital today

The National Council (NC) resumes sessions today to consider Bills referred to it by the National Assembly (NA) and any other business.

In a media statement issued on Friday, the NC said the sessions would abide by regulations governing stage three of Covid-19, including social distancing, sanitising of hands and temperature screening during its debates.

According to the statement, as per the set regulations, only 24 members will be sitting on the floor, while the others will be in the public gallery. Similarly, the media gallery will only accommodate five media practitioners, two camera crew and radio service practitioners on the floor.

Bills passed and referred to the NC by the NA include the Financial Institutions and Markets Bill, the Control of the Import and Export of Dairy Products Substitute Bill, Post and Telecommunications Companies Establishment Amendment Bill, Gaming and Entertainment Control Amendment Bill and the Communication Amendment Bill. – Nampa

