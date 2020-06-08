NC to resume in capital today

08 June 2020 | Government

The National Council (NC) resumes sessions today to consider Bills referred to it by the National Assembly (NA) and any other business.
In a media statement issued on Friday, the NC said the sessions would abide by regulations governing stage three of Covid-19, including social distancing, sanitising of hands and temperature screening during its debates.
According to the statement, as per the set regulations, only 24 members will be sitting on the floor, while the others will be in the public gallery. Similarly, the media gallery will only accommodate five media practitioners, two camera crew and radio service practitioners on the floor.
Bills passed and referred to the NC by the NA include the Financial Institutions and Markets Bill, the Control of the Import and Export of Dairy Products Substitute Bill, Post and Telecommunications Companies Establishment Amendment Bill, Gaming and Entertainment Control Amendment Bill and the Communication Amendment Bill. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Leaders discuss way forward

4 days ago - 03 June 2020 | Government

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tradeau and President Hage Geingob discussed the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic in a teleconference. In a statement from...

Children forced to live on streets

1 week ago - 26 May 2020 | Government

Gobabis • [email protected] are currently 41 children known to be living on the streets in the Omaheke region, of which 31 are from Gobabis and...

Women’s issues not considered

3 weeks ago - 15 May 2020 | Government

An online poll that was conducted on Wednesday showed that 47% of participants do not think that African governments are taking women’s issues into consideration...

Infighting continues at CoW

3 weeks ago - 14 May 2020 | Government

The City of Windhoek’s chief executive Robert Kahimise has written to President Hage Geingob, asking him to intervene in City Police chief Abraham Kanime’s contract...

Stronger together

1 month - 08 May 2020 | Government

Celebrating Europe day on Saturday, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement will be implemented to bring development for all and to...

Okahandja progress report

1 month - 07 May 2020 | Government

Most local authorities in Namibia would be run prudently and effectively if politicians stuck to the oversight role instead of meddling in municipalities’ day-to-day operations,...

Protecting the health of women and girls across the...

1 month - 06 May 2020 | Government

Namibia, together with Canada and 35 countries, issued a joint statement on behalf of the peopleand governments of 58 countries, regarding the impact on health...

Kahimise questions illegal council meeting in court

1 month - 05 May 2020 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] urgent application brought by Windhoek municipality CEO Robert Kahimise accusing councillors and management committee members of holding illegal meetings last week and...

Chaos erupts at Windhoek council meeting

1 month - 30 April 2020 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] explosive City of Windhoek council meeting held yesterday afternoon stagnated for hours over a heated dispute between councillors over the legality of...

PDM, RDP approach police over council meeting

1 month - 29 April 2020 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek city councillors this morning opened a criminal case against Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu and acting city CEO Pahukeni Titus for violating...

Latest News

Taking hands with an HR...

45 minutes ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Agnes Yeboah As a people and change champion, the role of the human resource business partner (HRBP) is critical in these unprecedented times.Covid-19...

Discipline and integrity essential when...

53 minutes ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Albin Jacobs2020 is certainly a year of change. So much change in fact, that we cannot go back to how things were. The...

Food for Beautiful Kidz

1 hour ago | Education

Over the past four years, Alexander Forbes Financial Services partnered with Beautiful Kidz, a welfare organisation, in providing healthy meals to over 100 orphans and...

Rehabilitation for Gobabis street kids

3 hours ago | Social Issues

Thirteen children living on the streets in Gobabis, were on Friday transported to Farm Du Plessis for a three-month rehabilitation programme.The programme, spearheaded by the...

NC to resume in capital...

3 hours ago | Government

The National Council (NC) resumes sessions today to consider Bills referred to it by the National Assembly (NA) and any other business.In a media statement...

City revives co-operation with US...

3 days ago - 05 June 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] an agreement between the City of Windhoek and the City of Richmond in Virginia lapsed in2003, the two cities have endeavoured to...

City reduces flea market rental...

3 days ago - 05 June 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] being referred back to the economic development and community services department in February to address some issues, the City approved the reduction...

Ready, set, run!

3 days ago - 04 June 2020 | Sports

The 2020 Nedbank Citi Dash was officially launched earlier today, with organisers saying they expect 3 500 participants – around a thousand more than last...

Disability Council announces board

3 days ago - 04 June 2020 | Society

Minister of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare Doreen Sioka inaugurated the new National Disability Council board, which will serve a three-year term effective...

Load More