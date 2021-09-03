Ndeitunga warns coppers to watch themselves

Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force, Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga has lashed out at police officers, saying many of them forget that they are serving in a public office, which demands efficiency and quality service delivery.

Speaking at a media conference on Thursday, Ndeitunga stressed that police officers should enforce law and regulations with professionalism, humanity and integrity as well as courage.

He indicated that some police officers are conducting their respective duties in an uncalled-for manner which is tarnishing NamPol’s image to the entire public. “Some of the police officers have become bosses in their offices and are rude to the public. They have forgotten that they are serving in a public office to deliver quality police service.”

He equally attributed laziness to poor service delivery, noting that some officers do not take their assigned duties seriously, leading to an injustice service delivery and police liability. “At charge office, police are rude asking people what they want, instead of how can we help you? The public is asking me if my police officers are trained,” he fumed.

Ndeitunga stressed that NamPol should be a public office that Namibians should trust in maintaining public order and safety, enforcing the law, preventing, detecting and investigating criminal activities.

“People come to seek police assistance for a reason, they should be able to come back again and trust the force with its entire mandate,” said Ndeitunga. – Nampa

