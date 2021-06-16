NDF announces fire damage

16 June 2021 | Accidents

An emergency department, four wards of 26 beds, a theatre and a store were all destroyed in a fire incident that destroyed the Namibian Defence Force’s Peter Mweshihange Military Health Centre on Sunday.
The health centre situated in Windhoek’s Tobias Hainyeko Garrison military base in Suiderhof was engulfed in flames that broke out around 13:00, destroying all medical equipment and related materials that were in the building at the time.
A media statement issued by the acting head in the public relations division in the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Major Tangeni Shikomba, said some vehicles that were parked on the premises also suffered severe damage from being forcefully removed to avoid further damage to property.
“The timely intervention of the firefighters prevented further spread of the fire to adjacent buildings, he said.
The cause of the fire and the exact loss caused by the fire is unknown as investigations are still underway. – Nampa

