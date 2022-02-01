Nedbank Cycle Challenge a go!

01 February 2022 | Sports

The 2022 edition of the Nedbank Cycle Challenge takes place on Sunday, 13 February.
The Nedbank Cycle Challenge, which began in 1986, is considered Namibia's oldest competitive cycling race.
Speaking at the launch, sport minister Agnes Tjongarero said that sport feeds many and brings people closer together. “Due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, the past two years have been challenging in terms of hosting sporting activities, but I am pleased to see that sporting events are slowly making a comeback.”
The road racing challenge takes place across distances of 20km, 30km, and 60km, with the 100km race designated for elite athletes. The road race starts at the new Nedbank Campus in Fidel Castro Street and concludes at Independence Avenue right in front of the Zoo Park.
The Mountain Bike Challenge and Nedbank Kidz Challenge, which are usually held on the same day as the road challenge, will not be hosted this year, particularly because of an intense cycling calendar.
"With many of the cycling events cancelled last year due to the pandemic, this year’s event gives cyclists an opportunity to enjoy the sport again,”Nedbank Namibia Managing Director, Martha Murorua, said. “Nobody could have imagined three decades ago that the Nedbank Road Challenge would expand to such proportions and become one of Namibia's most prestigious sporting events.”
The Nedbank Road Challenge has been credited with helping develop some of the best cyclists Namibia has produced, including Mannie Heymans, Erik Hofmann, the late Costa Seibeb, Dan Craven, Vera Adrian, Irene Steyn, and Michelle Vorster.
Namibia’s growing reputation as a top cycling nation in Africa has seen the country participate in the Olympic Games, host International Cycling Union (UCI)-sanctioned races and the African Continental Mountain Bike (MTB) Championships.
With the good rains experienced so far, the race in and around Windhoek will have the added benefit of beautiful green scenery as the cyclists push for the finish line. The challenge has, over the duration of the event, drawn elite and amateur cyclists from all over Namibia, making it the country’s largest participatory sporting event.
Event sponsors and partners are Windhoek Pedal Power, Coca Cola, NHP, and PayToday.

