Nedbank Cycle Challenge postponed

27 January 2021 | Sports

In an effort to support current health regulations, the Nedbank Cycle Challenge, which was slated for 14 and 21 February, has been postponed.
No new dates have been announced, with Nedbank Namibia’s spokesperson Gernot de Klerk saying it will be rescheduled as soon as health regulations allow. “The Nedbank Cycle Challenge is considered our country’s oldest competitive cycling race, and can trace its existence back to 1986,” says de Klerk.
According to him, they are mindful of the fact that the cycling calendar is quite congested, but have dates set aside for races in both the Nedbank/Windhoek Pedal Power Road Race Series and theNedbank/Rock & Rut Cross-Country (XC) Series later in the year, which could serve to host a rescheduled Nedbank Cycle Challenge.
The Chief Administrator of the Namibia Sports Commission, Freddy Mwiya, says the NSC supports the organisers’ decision to postpone the event. “We have had extensive consultations with Nedbank Namibia, particularly related to the excellent cycling races that they host, as well as their generous support towards the development of cycling in our country”, he said. “We have also seen their diligence in adhering to the guidelines governing sporting activities at the past weekend’s Nedbank/WPP 1 race in Swakopmund,” Mwiya said, adding that an event of the magnitude of the Nedbank Cycle Challenge does require a vastly different approach in ensuring social distancing.
The President of the Namibian Cycling Federation, Axel Theissen, says the NCF has full understanding for the decision to postpone the Nedbank Cycle Challenge. “Our cyclists do need competitive races of this quality to continue honing their talent and skill, but not at any risk to their health or preparation for international races.”

Similar News

 

Desert Classic winners head to Sun City

4 days ago - 25 January 2021 | Sports

The Nedbank Desert Classic that took place at the Rossmund Golf Course late last year, attracted a full field of players that participated in the...

Breaking joins the Olympics

1 month - 09 December 2020 | Sports

“We are very excited that the International Olympic Committee has confirmed that Breaking has been added to the sports programme for the 2024 Paris Olympic...

It’s a family affair

1 month - 08 December 2020 | Sports

Flip de Bruyn and his family will this year attempt to complete the 373km bicycle race from Windhoek across the Khomas Hochland and the Namib...

130k raised for autism in Namibia

2 months ago - 26 November 2020 | Sports

The final event in the Nedbank for Autism Series takes place on Saturday (28 November) at the Omeya Golf Club south of Windhoek.The series was...

Cycloholics pedal for Davin Sport Trust

2 months ago - 23 November 2020 | Sports

The Janine and Suzelle Davin Sport Trust was established as a memorial to two outstanding Namibian sportswomen, Janine and Suzelle Davin, in 2007.The trust raises...

Young cyclists strut their stuff

2 months ago - 20 November 2020 | Sports

The exciting finals of the 2020 FNB School MTB league took place last weekend and a record number of 126 children participated.According to the organisers,...

Triathletes persevere

2 months ago - 19 November 2020 | Sports

This year’s RMB off-road triathlon took place at Lake Oanob with 180 participants, ranging in age from 6 to 62. Participants could choose between three...

All Stars derby set for Saturday

2 months ago - 13 November 2020 | Sports

The second edition of the annual All Stars football competition takes place at the Khomasdal Stadium in the capital on Saturday.The tournament, under the auspices...

Brave Warriors head to Mali with FlyWestair

2 months ago - 11 November 2020 | Sports

FlyWestair took off from Hosea Kutako Airport on Tuesday with the Brave Warriors on board for their African Cup of Nations qualifier game in Bamako,...

Gideon and his Amphibianmobiel to tackle Desert Dash

2 months ago - 09 November 2020 | Sports

Former Paralympic swimmer Gideon Nasilowski believes that his disability should not prevent him from reaching new goals, but should actually inspire him to reach out...

Latest News

Different, but just as exciting!

1 hour ago | Education

For 82 inquisitive children, the big day finally arrived! The start of school at the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS).With an entirely different programme under...

Start the year on the...

2 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Elzita BeukesThe new year is upon us and brings new energy and opportunity for us to put in place or relook our financial...

Roots delivers first apples

2 hours ago | Agriculture

A delegation from the Roots Agricultural village at Stampriet recently paid a courtesy visit to Agribank to present and showcase their first harvest from the...

SA u-turn on Ivermectin brings...

3 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] South African medicines regulatory body’s announcement on Wednesday that it will permit limited compassionate and controlled use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19...

‘Kavango not ecologically sensitive’ -...

3 hours ago | Environment

Windhoek • Frank SteffenIn what appears to be a typical case of the pot calling the kettle black, the local advisor to the oil exploration...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 28 January 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Potential Covid-19 drug under the...

1 day - 28 January 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] local production of an anti-parasitic drug hailed as a potential game changing therapy for Covid-19 has been abruptly halted in Namibia in...

Michael ‘Maestro’ Beukes stel boek...

1 day - 27 January 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Die skrywer Michael Beukes is in Windhoek gebore en getoë en het nog altyd gehoop om ’n positiewe verskil in mense se lewens te maak.Michael...

Art auction on Saturday

1 day - 27 January 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Definition Art hosts an art auction at The Village Opera House this Saturday, with well-known artists like Nambowa Malua, Hage Nasheotwalwa, Michelle Isaak, Elizebeth Shinana...

Load More