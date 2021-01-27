Nedbank Cycle Challenge postponed

In an effort to support current health regulations, the Nedbank Cycle Challenge, which was slated for 14 and 21 February, has been postponed.

No new dates have been announced, with Nedbank Namibia’s spokesperson Gernot de Klerk saying it will be rescheduled as soon as health regulations allow. “The Nedbank Cycle Challenge is considered our country’s oldest competitive cycling race, and can trace its existence back to 1986,” says de Klerk.

According to him, they are mindful of the fact that the cycling calendar is quite congested, but have dates set aside for races in both the Nedbank/Windhoek Pedal Power Road Race Series and theNedbank/Rock & Rut Cross-Country (XC) Series later in the year, which could serve to host a rescheduled Nedbank Cycle Challenge.

The Chief Administrator of the Namibia Sports Commission, Freddy Mwiya, says the NSC supports the organisers’ decision to postpone the event. “We have had extensive consultations with Nedbank Namibia, particularly related to the excellent cycling races that they host, as well as their generous support towards the development of cycling in our country”, he said. “We have also seen their diligence in adhering to the guidelines governing sporting activities at the past weekend’s Nedbank/WPP 1 race in Swakopmund,” Mwiya said, adding that an event of the magnitude of the Nedbank Cycle Challenge does require a vastly different approach in ensuring social distancing.

The President of the Namibian Cycling Federation, Axel Theissen, says the NCF has full understanding for the decision to postpone the Nedbank Cycle Challenge. “Our cyclists do need competitive races of this quality to continue honing their talent and skill, but not at any risk to their health or preparation for international races.”

