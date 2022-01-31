Nedbank for Autism Series tees off again

31 January 2022 | Sports

The Nedbank for Autism Series tees-off on Saturday (5 February) at the Omeya Golf Club.
The series, which is in its third year, was launched in February 2020 with the aim of creating awareness for the Autism Association of Namibia.
As was the case in previous years, the 10-event series will be attracting golf enthusiasts from across the country to compete.
According to organiser, Dan Zwiebel of DZ Golf, players can look forward to events coordinated with attention to detail, an amazing atmosphere, all while having competitive fun. “This year, we are excited to announce that the Autism Series will also head to the Oranjemund Golf Club, as we continue to extend our reach across the Namibian landscape,” Zwiebel said.
In the last two years, considering the impact of Covid-19 and its devastation on every sector of the economy, the Nedbank for Autism Series managed to transcend on its set goals by raising over N$130 000 in the year of inception followed by a massive leap to over N$215 000 in 2021. “The tally indicates that over N$300 000 has been raised for this charitable cause, which means we are doing better than we anticipated, given the current economic climate,” Zwiebel said.
Preparations for the 2022 edition of the Nedbank For Autism Series are underway and the dates are as follows:
• 5 February: Omeya Golf Club
• 12 March: Gobabis Golf Club
• 26 March: Oranjemund Golf Club
• 14 May: Tsumeb Golf Club
• 23 July Mariental Golf Club
• 6 August: Oshakati Golf Club
• 27 August: Rossmund Golf Course,
• 3 September: Henties Bay Golf and Lifestyle Estate,
• 10 September: Walvis Bay Golf Club, Saturday,
• 8 October: WCCR
• 18 November: Omeya Golf Club
Co-sponsors of the 10-stop country-wide series are M+Z Motors, AfricaOnline, ComputerKit, Engen Namibia, Imperial, Gondwana Collection Namibia, Safintra Roofing, and Taeuber & Corssen.
“We extend a special word of welcome to Zebra Trailers, who will be joining the stellar line up of co-sponsors. Last but not least, a special word of thanks to Future Media, who have given the series the maximum exposure and assisting with raising much needed awareness,” Zwiebel concluded.
For more information, contact Dan Zwiebel at [email protected]

Similar News

 

Cycling: Time trials this weekend

1 day - 03 February 2022 | Sports

All is set for the Nedbank National Time Trial Championships in Windhoek on Friday (4 February) and the Nedbank National Road Race Championships on Sunday...

Nedbank Cycle Challenge a go!

3 days ago - 01 February 2022 | Sports

The 2022 edition of the Nedbank Cycle Challenge takes place on Sunday, 13 February.The Nedbank Cycle Challenge, which began in 1986, is considered Namibia's oldest...

Swimming action this weekend

1 week ago - 26 January 2022 | Sports

The Olympia swimming pool in Windhoek hosts the fourth Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala on Friday and Saturday, with 137 swimmers and 68 relay teams...

LAN of the Brave back online

1 week ago - 25 January 2022 | Sports

Given how successful NamLAN was in 2020, for the second year in a row the Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) will be hosting the biggest...

New cycling rounds on a roll

1 week ago - 25 January 2022 | Sports

The Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power Race 1 (Döbra Loops) marked the beginning of the 2022 cycling season, which is anticipated to be more active than...

Vyf plekke vir fietsryers by Statebondspele

1 week ago - 24 January 2022 | Sports

Namibië se fietsryseisoen het Sondag begin met die Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power-reeks by Döbra, terwyl die Namibië Nasionale ITT- en Padfietsrykampioenskappe gedurende die eerste week...

AN president oorstelp oor Grand Prix

1 week ago - 24 January 2022 | Sports

Windhoek • [email protected] se vermoë en die atmosfeer by die Onafhanklikheidstadion was Saterdag die kersie op die koek vir ’n aksiebelaaide Atletiek Namibië (AN) Grand...

Legacy of Love cycles for hope

1 month - 09 December 2021 | Sports

Windhoek • [email protected] and Sybrand de Beer along with 40 other mountain bikers will line up for the Nedbank Desert Dash in the capital on...

New volleyball champs crowned

1 month - 08 December 2021 | Sports

The final round of the Bank Windhoek Namibian Volleyball Federation Cup hosted in Walvis Bay last weekend, proved to be a sporting event of note,...

Voortrekkers gaan groot vir renosters

2 months ago - 06 December 2021 | Sports

Windhoek • Karli RudolphDie Voortrekkers vier vanjaar hul 90ste bestaansjaar met die tema “Voortrekkers gaan groot”.Die Namibiese Voortrekkers het daarom besluit om hul eie span...

Latest News

Rape convicted fails in appeal...

23 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] man convicted to nearly three decades in prison for the 2019 kidnapping and rape of a woman in Windhoek, has failed in...

4Sight broadens African network

23 hours ago | Technology

A new chapter has begun for JSE-listed South African technology company 4Sight, after extending its presence and making available all the group’s technology offerings to...

Cycling: Time trials this weekend

1 day - 03 February 2022 | Sports

All is set for the Nedbank National Time Trial Championships in Windhoek on Friday (4 February) and the Nedbank National Road Race Championships on Sunday...

Keeping the cardiac unit pumping

1 day - 03 February 2022 | Health

The Windhoek Central Hospital’s cardiac unit received medical equipment values at N$219 000 from FNB.The Ministry of Health has used the funds for catheters and...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Nampol warn against scammers -...

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Crime

The Namibian Police (Nampol) say they have been inundated with more and more complaints by members of the public that have fallen victim to scamsters...

New classes, library for St...

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Education

A grant valued at N$955 072 to benefit the St Barnabas Primary School in Windhoek was signed in the capital recently by Japanese ambassador to...

ReconAfrica remains in firing line

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] an open letter to the chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Natural Resources, Tjekero Tweya, he is reminded of past failings...

Michelle Mountjoy hét wat dit...

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Na byna vier maande se harde werk om die drie Wat Dit Vat-deelnemers in Suid-Afrika se nuutste sterre te verander, is daar eindelik ’n amptelike...

Load More