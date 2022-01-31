Nedbank for Autism Series tees off again
31 January 2022 | Sports
The series, which is in its third year, was launched in February 2020 with the aim of creating awareness for the Autism Association of Namibia.
As was the case in previous years, the 10-event series will be attracting golf enthusiasts from across the country to compete.
According to organiser, Dan Zwiebel of DZ Golf, players can look forward to events coordinated with attention to detail, an amazing atmosphere, all while having competitive fun. “This year, we are excited to announce that the Autism Series will also head to the Oranjemund Golf Club, as we continue to extend our reach across the Namibian landscape,” Zwiebel said.
In the last two years, considering the impact of Covid-19 and its devastation on every sector of the economy, the Nedbank for Autism Series managed to transcend on its set goals by raising over N$130 000 in the year of inception followed by a massive leap to over N$215 000 in 2021. “The tally indicates that over N$300 000 has been raised for this charitable cause, which means we are doing better than we anticipated, given the current economic climate,” Zwiebel said.
Preparations for the 2022 edition of the Nedbank For Autism Series are underway and the dates are as follows:
• 5 February: Omeya Golf Club
• 12 March: Gobabis Golf Club
• 26 March: Oranjemund Golf Club
• 14 May: Tsumeb Golf Club
• 23 July Mariental Golf Club
• 6 August: Oshakati Golf Club
• 27 August: Rossmund Golf Course,
• 3 September: Henties Bay Golf and Lifestyle Estate,
• 10 September: Walvis Bay Golf Club, Saturday,
• 8 October: WCCR
• 18 November: Omeya Golf Club
Co-sponsors of the 10-stop country-wide series are M+Z Motors, AfricaOnline, ComputerKit, Engen Namibia, Imperial, Gondwana Collection Namibia, Safintra Roofing, and Taeuber & Corssen.
“We extend a special word of welcome to Zebra Trailers, who will be joining the stellar line up of co-sponsors. Last but not least, a special word of thanks to Future Media, who have given the series the maximum exposure and assisting with raising much needed awareness,” Zwiebel concluded.
For more information, contact Dan Zwiebel at [email protected]