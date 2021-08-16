Nedbank Runified Series in full swing

Africa’s largest virtual running challenge

16 August 2021 | Sports

Nedbank announced that Namibians can look forward to participating in a virtual running series hosted by the Nedbank Running Club.
Following the success of the first series last year, Nedbank Runified became Africa’s biggest-ever virtual mass participation platform with over 225 000 participants across the continent. The virtual running series is currently taking place in partnership with the Strava sports app, and continues until 27 August.
The second instalment of the virtual series is open to the general public from across South Africa, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique and eSwatini. The distance will change each month, starting from 5km and building up to a 10km race by the final challenge in October, and once again will provide runners with the opportunity to unify by running remotely.
Exclusive spot prizes will be awarded to ten lucky runners each month, courtesy of the Nedbank Running Club’s sponsors, namely Futurelife, Thirsti, Bavaria, Biogen and Nike. In addition, one lucky runner will also walk away with an all-expenses-paid trip for two to compete in a national marathon up to the value of N$50 000.
“The restrictions due to Covid-19 impacted the routines of many, and while everyday runners and fitness seekers look to running to provide some form of normality, we all need to do so responsibly and minimise the spread of the virus by adhering to protocols such as social distancing and wearing a mask,” says Gernot De Klerk, Head of Marketing and Communication at Nedbank Namibia.

Stiff competition
Nedbank Runified 2020 winner, Tayla Foong, pursued her running journey at the peak of the national lockdown last year.
With the help of Nedbank Running Club Modderfontein in South Africa, she used the challenges to grow from strength to strength, which resulted in her completing her first 21km run in October 2020.
“To summarise, the secret to winning is to show up, even when it's pouring with rain, the weather is a little lousy or you're just not feeling up to it. To show up, and put in the mileage, that's the secret. Finish every challenge to the best of your ability, and most of all enjoy it, through the pain and, eventually, the triumph,” Foong said.
In 2020, the Nedbank Runified challenges welcomed over 255 000 runners, new records, and a new elite athlete. Kelly van Vliet finished in second place, only eclipsed by record-breaking ultramarathon runners Gerda Steyn, Deanne Horn and Sanelisiwe Mbanjwa. For her achievements in the challenge, she won a Nedbank Running Club elite athlete contract for 2021.
“We're excited about bringing running events to life in 2021. On all levels, I understand the hard work and effort that goes into starting and completing these challenges and we are looking forward to seeing incredible results and hopefully new running club members,” says Nick Bester, National Manager of the Nedbank Running Club.
The remaining challenges take place from 11 September ─ 24 September 2021, and 9 October ─ 22 October 2021.

