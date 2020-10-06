Needy students to receive laptops, data

06 October 2020 | Education

Higher education, technology and innovation minister Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi on launched the registration portal for the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) data devices and laptops for students on Monday.
At the launch, the minister said the data devices and laptops, which are part of the government's E-learning support initiative, will ensure that students who are most in need have access to connectivity.
“When we started the initiative, we did research on how many students are most needy in terms of connectivity, gadgets and laptops that are on the higher education level. It does not matter at which higher education institution the students are, as long as the students are in need of these devices, they will be assisted to make it easy for them to study,” she said.
Kandjii-Murangi said providing the youth with the necessary quality education is the key to advancement and development for the future of the country, adding that it is unacceptable that any student at university level would be disadvantaged by lack of information and communication technology devices such as laptops and data devices.
Successful students will be provided with 18GB data monthly for a period of one year. Only students who are currently at the Namibia Qualifications Framework level 5 qualify to apply until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Make use of the data in the correct manner. We really cannot come across students that have qualified for the laptops and devices, failing. This is for you to do research and to learn and not to waste time on unnecessary sites,” the minister urged beneficiaries.
Data devices worth N$19.3 million were handed over to Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). The laptops are expected to arrive by the end of October 2020.
Speaking at the same event, NSFAF acting chief executive Kennedy Kandume said: “An amount of N$2.3 million was spent on information and communication technology infrastructure at NUST and an amount of N$5.8 million was spent on infrastructure at the University of Namibia.” – Nampa

