‘Neighbourhood Watch’ for campuses

NANSO leadership at the information sharing session at NUST. Photo Nampa

The Namibia National Students Organisation (NANSO) launched its Campus Patrol campaign on Thursday, aimed at fighting crime at all institutions of higher education in the Khomas region, with hopes of extending it to other regions in the foreseeable future.

Speaking at the lauchn at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), NANSO secretary for education, Malcolm Kambanzera, said the campus patrol is a group of students who will be working like a neighbourhood watch by organising themselves to patrol their campuses and contribute to the safety of their fellow students, especially at night between 19:00 and 22:00 as well at the end of the month when campuses are busier.

He said the patrol will be done in collaboration with the Namibian Police Force and security companies contracted by the institutions.

“We are going to work out the modalities of our patrol plan, which will include the time we will be patrolling and areas of concern where we will be visible,” Kambanzera said.

NANSO head of security, Eric Aib, said they have been receiving complaints from students being robbed of their belongings, their properties being damaged and vehicles being broken into over the years, with these incidents occurring inside and outside campuses, which is why the student organisation decided to embark upon this initiative. – Nampa

