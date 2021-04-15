NESA AGM over Discord

15 April 2021 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) said that its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) takes place next Saturday (24 April 2021) on the NESA Public Discord server.
Given the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, NESA decided to host its AGM online again, with all registered and paid members than can join the meeting to vote on matters outlined in the agenda. The general public are also welcome to listen in on the meeting, however they are not allowed any inputs towards decisions.
A general Q&A over NESA matters and activities will take place after the meeting.
The meeting starts at 13:00. Please mute your microphone immediately after joining the channel and only enable while speaking.
Discord can be downloaded on computer or from the Play Store app on your phone. The server for the AGM can be accessed via https://discord.gg/grJkXd4
For more information, please visit the NESA website at https://esportsnamibia.org/nesa-2021-agm/ or email [email protected]

