NESA CS:GO reaches final round

As yet another successful season of qualifiers draws to a close, the Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) is one step closer to selecting a Namibian Esports Team for CS:GO to represent the country on the international stage.

According to NESA President Flip de Bruyn, this year has been unprecedented “as we have seen many skilled and top-tier athletes with tied and close scores, thus prompting us to select not the usual 10, but 12 candidates to participate in this year’s final round.”

He said these athletes would compete in a series of five playoff games on Saturday (31 July 2021) from 13:00, so that NESA and the selection committee can determine who the top five, and the next Namibian CS:GO Esports Team will be.

“The following 12 candidates will be participating in the final round: Alan Miller, Andries Wahl, Danie Muller, Ezee Viljoen, Gideon Buys, Ilario Izaks, Jaco Hyman, John Berry, Maja Carstens, Pieter Kok, Talon Izaks and Tristan Loftie-Eaton.

The top 3 teams for the qualifier round were EZK 25:17 in 1st place, with V-Fortis (2nd team) placing 2nd and V-Fortis (1st team) placing 3rd.



Procedures

Regarding the procedures for the final event, five games will be played. “The first four games’ teams have already been determined with the 5th game’s team being configured on the day after the first 4 games,” De Bruyn said.

Team compositions and captains of teams for each of the first four games will be:

Game 1:

Team 1: Ezee Viljoen (c), Ilario Izaks, Andries Wahl, Jaco Hyman, Tristan Loftie-Eaton

Team 2: Pieter Kok, Talon Izaks (c), John Berry, Alan Miller, Maja Carstens



Game 2:

Team 1: Ezee Viljoen, Jaco Hyman, Ilario Izaks, Talon Izaks (c), Gideon Buys

Team 2: Andries Wahl (c), John Berry, Pieter Kok, Alan Miller, Danie Muller



Game 3:

Team 1: Pieter Kok, Andries Wahl (c), Jaco Hyman, Tristan Loftie-Eaton, Maja Carstens

Team 2: Ilario Izaks (c), John Berry, Alan Miller, Gideon Buys, Danie Muller



Game 4:

Team 1: Pieter Kok, Ilario Izaks, Tristan Loftie-Eaton, Maja Carstens (c), John Berry

Team 2: Andries Wahl, Jaco Hyman (c), Alan Miller, Danie Muller, Gideon Buys



“NESA would like to thank everyone that participated in the organising and umpiring of this tournament to provide the platform for the Namibian athletes to have a professional and fair tournament on. As well as a big thank you to our sponsors Logitech G, Nanodog and Future CC for making the entire event possible,” De Bruyn said.

“I sincerely hope everyone enjoyed the qualifiers as much as we have, and we look forward to selecting our new Namibian CS:GO Esports Team.”

For more information visit NESA’s Facebook page Nesa.Namibia or the website www.esportsnamibia.org



