NESA debuts Brand new eFootball game

29 July 2020 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) is geared for the National eFootball PES 2020 and Tekken 7 tournament to start, with the first qualifier scheduled for 1 August.
eFootball PES 2020 is a football simulation game that was published on 30 July 2019 by the Japanese entertainment conglomerate Konami Holdings Corporation.
This is the first time that NESA hosts eFootball PES at a national tournament and the association is excited to see the participants’ results.
Everyone – young and old, male and female – is welcome to participate. The tournament allows athletes from all over the country to test their skills against each other in an official championship. Up for grabs is cash, the chance to qualify for the Namibian eSports team and medals in the final round.
Participation costs N$50 per game for paid-up NESA members and N$100 per game for non-NESA members. Entries are open and close just before the event starts.
To register, athletes must complete the entry form and submit a copy of their passport or ID. Entry forms available online or can be requested from [email protected]
The event takes place at the APS guesthouse (11 Robert Mugabe Avenue) and starts at 10:00.
Info: Flip @ 081 141 5100, or visit the event Facebook page @Nesa.Namibia or the NESA website www.esportsnamibia.org

