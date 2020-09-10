NESA in the hot seat on Saturday

Photo Facebook

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) recently concluded the qualifier round for the Dota2 National Tournament.

Players competed for a chance to be selected as part of the top 10 who would then go through to the final round of qualifiers where five athletes will be selected for the Namibian Esports Team.

NESA thanks everyone who participated in the online Dota2 qualifier. “We have seen a drastic increase in participants this year and we believe that this is what will bring Namibia's competitive edge in line with that of the rest of the world,” says NESA Treasurer Salomé de Bruyn.

The final round is by invitation only and takes place on Saturday from 10:00 to 17:00 and will be streamed live for spectators to view.

The 10 candidates that have been selected to play in the playoffs for the Namibian Esports Team are:

Position 1:

Franlo "FreyTiX" Meyer

Bennie "Biffs" van Staden

Position 2:

Jurgen "Phycodamage" Teichert

Tobias "Amo" Engelbrecht

Position 3:

Mauro "PoRRa07" Teles

Johan "IAMGROOT" Wiesner

Position 4:

Jan-Hendrik "I Am The Curry Now" Grobbelaar

Paul "APoC" Bingel

Position 5:

Francois "Poison" Rautenbach

Stiaan "Iceman" van der Merwe



NESA congratulate these candidates and wish them the best.

For more information regarding NESA’s 2020 National Tournaments, and about the streaming platform, visit @Nesa.Namibia on Facebook of the website www.esportsnamibia.org



