NESA in the hot seat on Saturday
10 September 2020 | Sports
Players competed for a chance to be selected as part of the top 10 who would then go through to the final round of qualifiers where five athletes will be selected for the Namibian Esports Team.
NESA thanks everyone who participated in the online Dota2 qualifier. “We have seen a drastic increase in participants this year and we believe that this is what will bring Namibia's competitive edge in line with that of the rest of the world,” says NESA Treasurer Salomé de Bruyn.
The final round is by invitation only and takes place on Saturday from 10:00 to 17:00 and will be streamed live for spectators to view.
The 10 candidates that have been selected to play in the playoffs for the Namibian Esports Team are:
Position 1:
Franlo "FreyTiX" Meyer
Bennie "Biffs" van Staden
Position 2:
Jurgen "Phycodamage" Teichert
Tobias "Amo" Engelbrecht
Position 3:
Mauro "PoRRa07" Teles
Johan "IAMGROOT" Wiesner
Position 4:
Jan-Hendrik "I Am The Curry Now" Grobbelaar
Paul "APoC" Bingel
Position 5:
Francois "Poison" Rautenbach
Stiaan "Iceman" van der Merwe
NESA congratulate these candidates and wish them the best.
For more information regarding NESA’s 2020 National Tournaments, and about the streaming platform, visit @Nesa.Namibia on Facebook of the website www.esportsnamibia.org