NESA ready for CS:GO 2021

Namibian Esports athletes (FLTR) Matias “Kandali” Fillemon (Tekken 7), Rashaad “Jinx” Matjila (PES2021), Franlo “FreyTiX” Meyer (DotA 2), Stiaan "Iceman" van der Merwe (DotA 2 team Captain). Photo contributed

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) is geared for the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) and Defense of the Ancients 2 (DotA 2) national tournaments.

Registrations for these PC titles are available on the NESA website (www.esportsnamibia.org) and close on 27 May 2021 at midnight. Teams that are interested in participating should ensure that all team members are registered and paid-up NESA members before they will be allowed to participate in this online tournament scheduled to start on 29 May 2021.

Participation costs N$150 per person (which includes NESA yearly membership) and N$50 for paid NESA members. Cash prizes are up for grabs, while Namibian players will be evaluated for the National Esports Team selection.

NESA is making every effort to secure more opportunities for local esports athletes to compete internationally and develop professional gaming within the country.

NESA was able to send athletes to participate at the International Esports Federation (IESF) World Championship in 2017 to 2019. In 2020, Namibia competed in the regional competition of the IESF against South Africa, where they won and qualified to go to the finals in Israel. It was eventually cancelled due to Covid.

This year’s IESF World Championship Regional competitions will be taking place during September and October 2021. Additional international online matches will also be arranged for the Namibian Esports Team to hone their skills leading up to the World Championship.

For more information regarding NESA’s 2021 National Tournaments, visit our Facebook page @Nesa.Namibia or their website.



