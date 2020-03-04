Netball ladies ready for the Cup

04 March 2020 | Sports

The Omaheke region completed the selection of its U/20 netball team representing the region at the 2020 Namibian Newspaper Cup taking place in Oshakati from 10 to 13 April.
According to Omaheke Netball Secretary General, Loretha Haradoes, she is confident in and pleased with the players selected.
The selected twelve players are Ngunondjo Kauari, Elizabeth Buys, Ngajozikue Kahuure, Katjiuanjo Kauerike, Unomasa Tjakuha, Mbonge Hangero, Mesututjike Hange, Vazirekumue Kakuenje, Nguvitjita Kaunatjike, Jenefer Tjombe, Hongasanee Tjongarero and Hitjivirue Toromba.
The players started training separately on Monday at their respective areas.
“The girls will have to train separately at the moment because they come from different parts of the region. However, we will have a training camp for two weeks before the tournament for them to train as a team,” Haradoes said.
The football final trails for the U/20 regional team for the Newspaper Cup is set for next weekend. – Nampa

