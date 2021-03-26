Netball: Namibia bows to Proteas in first match

SA’s Khanyisa Chawane in action against Namibia during the SPAR Challenge. Photo Reg Caldecott

South Africa’s Proteas got off to a winning start in the SPAR Challenge Tri-nations tournament at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Thursday, with a convincing 58-30 victory over Namibia.

The SPAR Proteas led 32-15 at halftime.

With a number of Proteas unavailable for selection because they are playing league netball in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, head coach Dorette Badenhorst fielded a blend of experience and youth, with five new caps. She was able to use all 12 members of the squad, giving the less experienced players valuable game time ahead of the more challenging match against Uganda on Thursday evening.

She praised the Namibian Debmarine Desert Jewels, saying they were an exciting up and coming team. “With hard work, I am sure they will be at the World Cup in 2023.”

Namibian coach Julene Meyer expressed frustration at the number of unforced errors from her team. “We were conceding between six and eight goals a quarter because of unnecessary mistakes,” said Meyer. “I think we are still in third gear. We need more exposure to the speed and intensity of a match against one of the world’s top teams.”

SPAR Proteas goalkeeper Monique Reyneke was named player of the match.

