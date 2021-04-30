Netball Premier League starts tonight

Deputy Minister of Sports Emma Kantema-Goamas, MTC’sTim Ekandjo, and Netball Namibia vice president Rebekka Goagoses display the MTC Namibia Netball Premier League trophy with some of the team's representatives of the participating teams during the launch of the 2021 season in the capital. Photo Nampa

Netball Namibia (NN) on Thursday launched the 2021 MTC Namibia Netball Premier League (NNPL) season in the capital.

The league, which starts tonight (Friday, 30 April), will see 12 teams drawn from 14 regions participating in the inaugural top-flight league under the NN banner. They are Dola Stars & Rundu Chiefs Netball Club (Kavango East), Eleven Arrows & Namibia National Navy Netball Club (Erongo), Golden Girls (Omaheke), Grootfontein Netball Club & Mighty Gunners (Otjozondjupa), Namibia Correctional Services Netball Club & Tigers Netball Club (Khomas), Rebels Netball Club & Youngsters Netball Club (Omusati), and United 12 Netball Club (//Kharas)

Speaking at the launch, NN Secretary-General Imelda Nerongo said the 12 teams will play each other twice, with the top team at the end of the season winning N$40 000, a trophy and medals, with the runners up receiving N$35 000 and third-placed team pocketing N$25 000.

Four teams will then be relegated to their respective regional leagues, while a promotional tournament will be held every October, where all 14 regions will be divided into four zones, with the winners being promoted to the NNPL.

“We urge the regions to maintain a fully functional regional league in order to partake in the promotional tournament. This also ensures that clubs and teams in the regions are accorded an opportunity to be part of the elite league,” she explained.



Sponsor

Speaking at the same event, MTC’s Tim Ekandjo said the company is honoured to be associated with the sport. “Thank you to the leadership of netball for allowing us to invest in the dreams of many Namibian girls and women who would like to play the game of netball. Use the next three years to stabilise, make mistakes and learn,” he said, adding that they should make sure that every girl who plays netball in the MTC NNPL becomes a professional player as it is happening in football.

MTC has committed N$4.2 million for the next three years and the funds will be used to pay clubs a subsidy of N$60 000 to buy playing gear, for the remuneration of umpires and match officials, as well as other logistics.– Nampa

