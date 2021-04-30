Netball Premier League starts tonight

30 April 2021 | Sports

Netball Namibia (NN) on Thursday launched the 2021 MTC Namibia Netball Premier League (NNPL) season in the capital.
The league, which starts tonight (Friday, 30 April), will see 12 teams drawn from 14 regions participating in the inaugural top-flight league under the NN banner. They are Dola Stars & Rundu Chiefs Netball Club (Kavango East), Eleven Arrows & Namibia National Navy Netball Club (Erongo), Golden Girls (Omaheke), Grootfontein Netball Club & Mighty Gunners (Otjozondjupa), Namibia Correctional Services Netball Club & Tigers Netball Club (Khomas), Rebels Netball Club & Youngsters Netball Club (Omusati), and United 12 Netball Club (//Kharas)
Speaking at the launch, NN Secretary-General Imelda Nerongo said the 12 teams will play each other twice, with the top team at the end of the season winning N$40 000, a trophy and medals, with the runners up receiving N$35 000 and third-placed team pocketing N$25 000.
Four teams will then be relegated to their respective regional leagues, while a promotional tournament will be held every October, where all 14 regions will be divided into four zones, with the winners being promoted to the NNPL.
“We urge the regions to maintain a fully functional regional league in order to partake in the promotional tournament. This also ensures that clubs and teams in the regions are accorded an opportunity to be part of the elite league,” she explained.

Sponsor
Speaking at the same event, MTC’s Tim Ekandjo said the company is honoured to be associated with the sport. “Thank you to the leadership of netball for allowing us to invest in the dreams of many Namibian girls and women who would like to play the game of netball. Use the next three years to stabilise, make mistakes and learn,” he said, adding that they should make sure that every girl who plays netball in the MTC NNPL becomes a professional player as it is happening in football.
MTC has committed N$4.2 million for the next three years and the funds will be used to pay clubs a subsidy of N$60 000 to buy playing gear, for the remuneration of umpires and match officials, as well as other logistics.– Nampa

Similar News

 

More youngsters start peddling

21 hours ago | Sports

The second leg of the 2021 FNB MTB Schools League saw 183 cyclists participating in the various age categories. “Although this number was slightly less...

WGCC hosts pairs qualifiers

1 day - 28 April 2021 | Sports

Last weekend the Windhoek Golf & Country Club (WGCC) hosted the second Windhoek Lager International Pairs Qualifiers for 2021, where on a pleasant summer’s day...

Fourth basketball camp another success

2 days ago - 27 April 2021 | Sports

The DHPS/BAS camp was held over three days – from Saturday, 24 April to Monday, 26 April, catering for 90 participants, including coaches and players.Participants...

Hafeni heading towards top soccer licence

2 days ago - 27 April 2021 | Sports

Ramblers Soccer Academy through its sponsorship with the Ohlthaver & List Group, was able to enrol Hafeni Ndeitunga, Football Coordinator of the Ramblers Academy, for...

Hefty fine of U$6 000

3 days ago - 26 April 2021 | Sports

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) has been fined U$6 000 by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for using an unfit stadium - the Sam...

Annual basketball camp back on

6 days ago - 23 April 2021 | Sports

The Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS) in collaboration with the Basketball Artists School (BAS) will be hosting its third edition of the annually held DHPS/BAS Camp....

Top tennis this weekend

6 days ago - 23 April 2021 | Sports

Players from across the globe have been flocking to Windhoek since Tuesday in anticipation of the International Tennis Federation's World Tennis Tour for Juniors that...

CFC extends its lead

1 week ago - 20 April 2021 | Sports

The second round of the 2021 Bank Windhoek Fistball League saw Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) defeat hosts and rivals Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) with a...

Revival, Kudos continue their dominance

1 week ago - 19 April 2021 | Sports

The Central Volleyball Association (CVA) continued with its league games at the University of Namibia (Unam) and the Patrick Iyambo Police College on Saturday.During the...

Big cheque for DTS Futsal Development Team

1 week ago - 19 April 2021 | Sports

After the success of the 2020 Nedbank DTS Futsal Tournament, Nedbank has again sponsored N$100 000 towards the DTS Futsal Development Team this year. The...

Latest News

Unam halves faculties

30th of April 08:10 | Education

University of Namibia (Unam) Vice-Chancellor Kenneth Matengu announced that the institution has merged its eight faculties into four, effective 1 June 2021.Speaking at the university’s...

Getting the conversation started

30th of April 07:53 | Events

Emerge hosted its inaugural Conversation Series at Droombos on the outskirts of the capital, themed 'Reimagine Purpose: Thriving in the Next New Normal' last weekend.The...

Building assistance for Okuryangava orphanage

30th of April 07:41 | Social Issues

Building material valued at N$50 000 was handed over to the Okuryangava Children’s Home by RND Holdings on Thursday (29 April).The home houses around twenty...

‘We are in it together’

15 hours ago | Society

Old Mutual has contributed N$1 million towards the procurement of vaccines through the Vaccines for Hope coalition, an alliance of more than 50 private sector...

Art brought to life with...

18 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

There are many ways of telling stories, one of which is through visual arts. On Thursday last week, the National Art Gallery of Namibia...

Golf for Autism making a...

20 hours ago | Society

April is dedicated to autism awareness. In Namibia, the Autism Association – established in 2000 – spearheads various fundraisers to train children, parents, teachers and...

Livestock considerations for the dry...

21 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaMany farming areas in Namibia received a lot of rain compared to the previous seasons, recording above normal annual averages. Rangeland productivity...

More youngsters start peddling

21 hours ago | Sports

The second leg of the 2021 FNB MTB Schools League saw 183 cyclists participating in the various age categories. “Although this number was slightly less...

Pampering session for Miss Namibia...

21 hours ago | Events

Kanuma Beauty, the official make-up brand for Miss Namibia 2021, treated the finalists to a beauty regime at Dis-Chem Wernhil on Wednesday. Kanuma Beauty is...

Load More