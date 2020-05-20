Neto and Ndula win with EU

20 May 2020 | Local News

Two Namibian teenagers were the winners of the European Union’s (EU) online competition to
celebrate Europe Day.
Due to current lockdown regulations, the EU delegation in Namibia was not able to host their annual
Europe Day, so instead they hosted various digital activities this year in a bid to connect with each
other and to make the day memorable.
One of these activities included an online competition for 13 to 18 year olds to raise awareness
about the EU and its engagement in Namibia. “We received 39 applications and 16 qualified,” said
EU Ambassador to Namibia, Sinikka Antila. “Of the 16 qualifying candidates, a lucky draw took place
to select the winner and a runner up. This is how 18-year old Neto Fernandes won an Ipad, while 16-
year old Nadula Nekongo took second spot.”
Antila congratulated the learners and briefed them about the EU’s current programmes in Namibia,
which focusses on livestock development and the education sector.
Furthermore, she highlighted the importance of strengthening trade and investment and informed
the meeting about the EU’s support to Namibia to implement the Economic Partnership Agreement.
“Support to SME development and business partnerships is very much needed now and post-Covid,
to get the economy going again and to create jobs” Antila concluded.

