New Agribank branch for Gobabis

26 September 2021 | Banking

Omaheke region governor Pijoo Nganate asked Agribank to extend its visibility in other constituencies of the Omaheke Region via its outreach programmes in Gobabis on Friday at the opening of Agribank’s new branch there.
The newly opened branch has been moved to the central business area following its operational activities from the outskirt of town and as a demand by Agribank Gobabis branch management and the community.
Nganate, in a statement read on his behalf by Omaheke acting chief regional officer, Ephat Tjijenda, said the transformation process of improving access to services by relocating the office enhances access to information to the residents at all times and also reflects a sense of care to their customers.
“In our understanding and self-introspection, Omaheke has a competitive advantage in the sense that the region is of those with a lion share in the livestock sector by not only looking into the domination of agriculture as employer but also the number of livestock in the production area and that are circulating in the market on a monthly basis,” he said.
He stated that farmers in the region need to be given an excellent and deserving service by Agribank.
In his eyes, services to be expanded by the bank amongst others are loans and the bank should close the gap in wealth and properties creation and introduce loans for youth and women in the agricultural sector.
According to Nganate, the bank should entice beneficiaries of loans with untapped opportunities in the region such as venturing in product development that will substitute imports of goods and services and assist entrepreneurs in diversifying the regional economy. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Hans meets the GDP trainees

1 week ago - 17 September 2021 | Banking

Bank Windhoek's Managing Director, Baronice Hans, met the nine Graduate Development Programme (GDP) inductees in Windhoek last week, where the graduates signed contracts detailing expectations...

Gradual recovery in rental rates

1 week ago - 15 September 2021 | Banking

Demand fundamentals around the residential rental market which have largely been permeated by Covid‐19 appear to have started to cool-off. The FNB Residential Rental Index...

International honour for local bank

4 weeks ago - 30 August 2021 | Banking

Bank Windhoek was recognised by the international Global Brands Magazine for exemplary work done for three of its local marketing campaigns: The advertising and promotion...

Gertze appointed as portfolio manager

1 month - 29 August 2021 | Banking

STANLIB has reinforced the expertise of its asset management team with the appointment of Sade Gertze (pictured) as a portfolio manager for their Namibia Money...

Stay vigilant, stay financially safe

1 month - 25 August 2021 | Banking

As we move towards the last quarter of the year, there is usually an increased trend in fraudulent activities.Fraudsters have become more sophisticated in their...

Graduate trainees welcomed

1 month - 19 August 2021 | Banking

Bank Windhoek's Graduate Development Programme (GDP) recently welcomed nine inductees. Launched in 2020, the bank’s GDP offers graduates 18 months’ on-the-job-training in preparation for permanent...

Motinga takes the lead at RMB and FNB

1 month - 11 August 2021 | Banking

Daniel Motinga has been appointed as the Public Sector Head for both RMB and FNB Namibia, as of 1 September 2021. “Motinga will also be...

Last will and testament: Now more important than ever

2 months ago - 27 July 2021 | Banking

“In the wake of the Covid-19 third wave, we have seen numerous instances where couples have died, leaving children behind and families reeling with the...

Better banking from home

2 months ago - 20 July 2021 | Banking

“We are again encouraging our customers to bank from home and to avoid branches, especially at month-end,” says Elzita Beukes, FNB Namibia Communications Manager.Given the...

RMB welcomes Ian Erlank

2 months ago - 05 July 2021 | Banking

RMB Namibia announced the appointment of Ian Erlank as the new Head of Markets. He joined RMB and the Corporate and Institutional Exco on 1...

Latest News

‘Safeguard rights of persons with...

11 hours ago | Social Issues

Deputy Minister of Disability Affairs in the Presidency, Alexia Manombe-Ncube, has called on Namibians to safeguard the protection and rights of persons with albinism.Speaking at...

More AZ vax for Nam

12 hours ago | Health

Chargé d’Affaires of the German embassy Andreas Götze handed over 200 000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived on 22 September to health minister Kalumbi...

Namibian e-sports athletes ready for...

12 hours ago | Sports

On Thursday (30 September) at 18:30, Namibian e-sports athletes will battle it out during the Global Regional Games for their spot at the IESF 13th...

Cohen 1 chalks up another...

14 hours ago | Sports

Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1) continued to dominate the Bank Windhoek Fistball League, winning the playoffs in Windhoek over the weekend.CFC 1 defeated arch-rivals Sport...

Pfizer vaccines arrive, thanks to...

17 hours ago | Health

The US embassy in Windhoek announced the donation of 100 620 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine as part of the US government’s global efforts...

Omaheke soccer, netball tourney a...

1 day - 27 September 2021 | Sports

Epukiro-based outfits Eastern Swallows and Renamo Bucks emerged victorious at the just concluded ninth edition Omaheke Top 8 annual tournament in the netball and football...

Kindergarten feeding changes lives

1 day - 27 September 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] than 5 500 vulnerable pre-schoolers receive three free meals at 135 kindergartens across Windhoek’s poverty-stricken informal settlements.The programme is one component of...

International award for local leader

1 day - 27 September 2021 | Events

The Africa Leadership Awards took place virtually last week and this year, Namibia was added to the pool of women that have made an impact...

Award-winning Cassidy on this Friday

1 day - 27 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

In this month’s edition of Night under the Stars at the Goethe Institute in the capital on Friday 1 October, singer Cassidy performs songs from...

Load More