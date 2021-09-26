New Agribank branch for Gobabis

Omaheke region governor Pijoo Nganate asked Agribank to extend its visibility in other constituencies of the Omaheke Region via its outreach programmes in Gobabis on Friday at the opening of Agribank’s new branch there.

The newly opened branch has been moved to the central business area following its operational activities from the outskirt of town and as a demand by Agribank Gobabis branch management and the community.

Nganate, in a statement read on his behalf by Omaheke acting chief regional officer, Ephat Tjijenda, said the transformation process of improving access to services by relocating the office enhances access to information to the residents at all times and also reflects a sense of care to their customers.

“In our understanding and self-introspection, Omaheke has a competitive advantage in the sense that the region is of those with a lion share in the livestock sector by not only looking into the domination of agriculture as employer but also the number of livestock in the production area and that are circulating in the market on a monthly basis,” he said.

He stated that farmers in the region need to be given an excellent and deserving service by Agribank.

In his eyes, services to be expanded by the bank amongst others are loans and the bank should close the gap in wealth and properties creation and introduce loans for youth and women in the agricultural sector.

According to Nganate, the bank should entice beneficiaries of loans with untapped opportunities in the region such as venturing in product development that will substitute imports of goods and services and assist entrepreneurs in diversifying the regional economy. – Nampa



