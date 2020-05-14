New banknote debut tomorrow

A specimen of the new N$30 commemorative banknote. Photo: BoN website

A N$30 commemorative banknote that was launch on Independence Day, will be available from

Friday.

According to a statement from the Bank of Namibia (BoN), the note will only be issued at tills and

inside commercial bank branches. It will not be available through ATMs.

“The N$30 banknote together with the current family of banknotes, will be used at the same time.

All banknotes are to be accepted as legal tender in the payment of goods and services in Namibia,”

the statement said.

Since the launch of the note, the bank has conducted public education via print, broadcast and social

media, detailing the characteristics and security features of the new note.

“The note is printed on a smooth, secure and durable material known as polymer that bears state of

the art security features. Polymer notes provide enhanced counterfeit resilience features,” the bank

said.

In a video clip published on the BoN website, the note captures the smooth transition of power

between three presidents, signifying peace, stability and progress. The note also boasts a diamond

shaped window with the number 30 in gold ink, as well as the black rhino. Even the BoN logo in the

corner changes from gold to green when tilted.