New banknote debut tomorrow

14 May 2020 | Banking

A N$30 commemorative banknote that was launch on Independence Day, will be available from
Friday.
According to a statement from the Bank of Namibia (BoN), the note will only be issued at tills and
inside commercial bank branches. It will not be available through ATMs.
“The N$30 banknote together with the current family of banknotes, will be used at the same time.
All banknotes are to be accepted as legal tender in the payment of goods and services in Namibia,”
the statement said.
Since the launch of the note, the bank has conducted public education via print, broadcast and social
media, detailing the characteristics and security features of the new note.
“The note is printed on a smooth, secure and durable material known as polymer that bears state of
the art security features. Polymer notes provide enhanced counterfeit resilience features,” the bank
said.
In a video clip published on the BoN website, the note captures the smooth transition of power
between three presidents, signifying peace, stability and progress. The note also boasts a diamond
shaped window with the number 30 in gold ink, as well as the black rhino. Even the BoN logo in the
corner changes from gold to green when tilted.

