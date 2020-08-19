New beer on the Horizon

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) introduced a new non-alcoholic flavoured beer - Horizon, available in three flavours.

According to NBL’s Global Marketing Manager, Rene Duffy, “Horizon broadens the possibility of enjoying a beer, 24/7 without compromising on the great authentic taste of a truly Namibian beer, and at the same time supporting responsible consumption. Horizon is a reflection of our passion to deliver a wide range of beverages that appeal to a broad spectrum of taste palates and drinking occasions.”

NBL Global Innovation Manager, Megan Zondagh, adds that Horizon is a range of expertly brewed, premium tasting non-alcoholic beers with an alcohol-by-volume (ABV) of less than 0.5%*.

With global and local trends pointing towards a greater focus on health and wellbeing, consumers are actively looking to reduce their alcohol intake at selected occasions. Horizon offers a refreshing option for this consumer. Inherent to this offering is the recognition of a world where choice needs to reflect the diverse palate of consumers, while ensuring that every flavour delivers on the beer drinking experience.”

Horizon comes in 330ml NRBs and 500ml cans and is offered in three flavours: Lemon, Apple and Berries.

*An ABV of less than 0.5% is legally classified as non-alcoholic. It must be noted that Horizon is not for sale to persons below the age of 18.

