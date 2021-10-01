New book on snakes

Features 46 locals species, 240 photos

01 October 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected]

My first book of Namibian snakes by Dr Christo Buys and Francois Theart is now available in bookstores.
The book introduces everyone that is interested in nature, animals and snakes to the diverse and interesting snakes of Namibia - from the deadly mamba, the enormous python and the non-poisonous egg eater.
My first book of Namibian snakes contains all 46 snake species found in the country, with 240 photos and information on each species.
According to Theart, this is the first book on snakes to be published in Namibia in the last 38 years.
“In 1983, Dr Buys and his father published a book about the snakes in what was then South West Africa. The book was reprinted in 1990, but this time as Namibian snakes. Books have been published about reptiles that include snakes, but not books exclusively about snakes,” Theart said.
He and Buys sat down with the publisher about three years ago and talked about the need for a new book.
“Originally we wanted to publish a book for children and we stuck to that formula. It had to be easy to understand and in a simple language with lots of pictures - suitable for young and old. We decided to make it for children, but also for any adult who wants to learn about snakes, and wants to better understand and identify them.
“We have included many photos, such as the snake's head or pattern on its skin, so that people can easily identify them.”
According to Theart, there are two types of people in Namibia - those who hate snakes and do not want to know anything about them, and those who are a little more open-minded and want to learn more about snakes.
“We want to promote the conservation of snakes. When you think of conservation, everyone thinks of rhinos or pangolins, but forgets about smaller animals. However, they are equally important and play a major role in any ecosystem. When you remove them from an ecosystem, the system collapses. The more information we share, the more people will be willing to learn and can learn, whether they like snakes or not. This knowledge can make a big difference in the end. ”

