New cabinet announced

23 March 2020 | Government

President Hage Geingob on Sunday appointed an opposition party leader to serve as a deputy minister in his new Cabinet.
According to the statement released by State House, Geingob appointed Esther Muinjangue (NUDO president) as the deputy minister of health and social services, while Kalumbi Shangula retains his position as minister.
Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah retained her position as minister of international relations and cooperation and is deputised by Jennelly Matundu, while Frans Kapofi also remains in his position as minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security and is deputised by Daniel Kashikola.
Itah Kandjii-Murangi is still minister of higher education, technology and innovation but without a deputy.
Minister of works and transport, John Mutorwa keeps his post but gets a new deputy - Veikko Nekundi, while Pohamba Shifeta stays on as minister of environment, forestry and tourism (without a deputy), and Tom Alweendo as minister of mines and energy deputised by Kornelia Shilunga.
Albert Kawana is now officially appointed as minister of fisheries and marine resources - a position he acted in - alongside Sylvia Makgone as his deputy, while Peya Mushelenga got a new posting as minister of information and communication technologies (deputised by Emma Theofilus). Agnes Tjongarero moves up from her former deputy position to being Minister of sport, youth and national service and is deputised by Emma Kantema-Gaomas.
Utoni Nujoma has a new role too as minister of labour, industrial relations and employment Creation, with Hafeni Ndemula as the deputy, while Rear Admiral Peter Hafeni Vilho comes in as the new minister of defence and veterans affairs, deputised by Hilma Nicanor. Anna Nghipondoka is minister of education, arts and culture with Faustina Caley as the deputy minister.
Furthermore, Bank of Namibia Governor Iipumbu Shiimi is now appointed as minister of finance replacing Calle Schlettwein who moves to being minister of agriculture, water and land reform. Anna Shiweda is the deputy minister in the latter position while Shiimi has no deputy yet.
Erastus Uutoni becomes minister of urban and rural development while Derek Klazen retains the deputy position. Lucia Iipumbu who was the deputy minister of industrialisation and trade is now the minister there, deputised by Verna Sinimbo.
Yvonne Dausab is a new appointee as minister of justice. Christine ||Hoebes is appointed minister in the presidency, alongside Doreen Sioka as minister of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare. Bernadette Jagger deputises Sioka while Alexia Manombe-Ncube and Royal /Ui/o/oo remain deputy ministers for disability affairs and marginalised communities under this portfolio in the Presidency, respectively.
Geingob appointed Festus Mbandeka as Attorney General, Obeth Kandjoze as Director General of Planning and Benedictus Likando as Director General of the Namibia Intelligence Service.
The three are not members of Parliament.
Dausab, Kantema-Gaomas, Theofilus, Natalia Goagoses, Nekundi, Shangula, Shiimi and Vilho are the eight people appointed by the Head of State as non-voting members of the National Assembly.
“They are appointed by virtue of their status, special expertise, skill or experience and [in] ensuring regional balance,” a statement by the Presidency explained. – Nampa

