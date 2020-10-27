New campaign ignites patriotism

Bank Windhoek's Jacquiline Pack. Photo contributed

Get Local #GoBeyond – this is Bank Windhoek’s new swipe campaign that is aimed at stimulating patriotism in light of the global pandemic challenges.

According to the bank’s Jacquiline Pack, “the primary purpose is to uplift Namibian brands by encouraging more card transactions to buy local brands and support local businesses, using their Visa Debit and Credit Cards.

“The campaign's objective is to reinforce Bank Windhoek as a Namibian relationship-driven financial institution with great local pride. Home is where the heart is, and Namibia is our home. Bank Windhoek is dedicated to progress in everything we do, giving customers the power of convenience and trust,” she said.

The campaign has competition elements worth N$200 000. Participants can look out for these competitions on Bank Windhoek’s website and social media platforms.

The winners will be required to donate 10% of their prize money to charity, selecting from a list provided by the bank. In other words, explained Pack, “a N$10 000 cash prize winner would have to donate N$1 000, leaving the winner with a cash prize of N$9 000. This initiative will allow winners to be part of the spirit of uplifting fellow Namibians.”

The #GoBeyond hashtag is a rallying cry for people to consciously consider the brands they purchase. Non-Bank Windhoek customers who wish to participate can apply for an account online to get behind the initiative.

“As a catalyst for sustainable opportunities and in the spirit of ‘ubuntu’, we can go beyond the call of duty and help each other through these challenging times,” Pack concluded.

