New classes, library for St Barnabas

Pictured at the signing of the agreement are (FLTR) Ambassador Harada, St Barnabas project coordinator Daniel Sisamu, and principal Nahasson Mbangura. Photo contributed

A grant valued at N$955 072 to benefit the St Barnabas Primary School in Windhoek was signed in the capital recently by Japanese ambassador to Namibia Harada Hideaki and principal Nahasson Mbangura.

The Grant Contracts in the framework of Grant Assistance for Grassroots and Human Security Projects (GGP) were signed to help build new classrooms and a library to alleviate teaching and learning environment for grade 0 learners and learners with special needs, as well as to provide a library to benefit entire school population.

“We note the historical importance of St. Barnabas Primary School, which played a major role in educating Namibia’s leaders. We are happy to be able to support your request to build additional classrooms and a library,” Ambassador Harada said.

“We are grateful to the government and people of Japan for this gesture,” Mbangura said. “We believe that a library is an important resource centre for learners to develop their reading and learning skills. We will, as a result of a library and classrooms, have an independent computer laboratory. This will assist us towards the development of our learners’ IT skills. We are striving to excel in primary school education and this generous donation comes at a time when we are also preparing for the school’s 100th anniversary celebration, which will take place next year. It will be a double celebration!”

In addition to support for St. Barnabas Primary School, three other schools also benefitted from the grant, namely Ontanda Primary School (Omusati for N$949 257), Savo Nuts Private School (Ohangwena for N$860 528) and Malundu Junior Primary School (Zambezi for N$921 055).

