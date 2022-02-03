New classes, library for St Barnabas

03 February 2022 | Education

A grant valued at N$955 072 to benefit the St Barnabas Primary School in Windhoek was signed in the capital recently by Japanese ambassador to Namibia Harada Hideaki and principal Nahasson Mbangura.
The Grant Contracts in the framework of Grant Assistance for Grassroots and Human Security Projects (GGP) were signed to help build new classrooms and a library to alleviate teaching and learning environment for grade 0 learners and learners with special needs, as well as to provide a library to benefit entire school population.
“We note the historical importance of St. Barnabas Primary School, which played a major role in educating Namibia’s leaders. We are happy to be able to support your request to build additional classrooms and a library,” Ambassador Harada said.
“We are grateful to the government and people of Japan for this gesture,” Mbangura said. “We believe that a library is an important resource centre for learners to develop their reading and learning skills. We will, as a result of a library and classrooms, have an independent computer laboratory. This will assist us towards the development of our learners’ IT skills. We are striving to excel in primary school education and this generous donation comes at a time when we are also preparing for the school’s 100th anniversary celebration, which will take place next year. It will be a double celebration!”
In addition to support for St. Barnabas Primary School, three other schools also benefitted from the grant, namely Ontanda Primary School (Omusati for N$949 257), Savo Nuts Private School (Ohangwena for N$860 528) and Malundu Junior Primary School (Zambezi for N$921 055).

Similar News

 

Exam results delivered to you

3 days ago - 01 February 2022 | Education

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture yesterday announced the release of AS-level results on Wednesday at 12 noon.Due to the change in time of...

Good news for Stadio students

2 weeks ago - 19 January 2022 | Education

Stadio announced that the Minister of Justice, on recommendation from the Board for Legal Education, has pursuant to Section 5 of the Legal Practitioners Act,...

Klein Mariana ’n baanbreker

2 weeks ago - 18 January 2022 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] was sedert 2016 nog altyd deel van die Grobler-gesin se reis. Dit was toe dat hul dogter Mariana gediagnoseer is met die...

Leaked papers cost ministry millions

3 weeks ago - 13 January 2022 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] aftermath of the biggest exam fraud in Namibia's history costs the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture about N$14 million to rectify.At...

SIDA funds project to boost science and innovation

3 weeks ago - 13 January 2022 | Education

Yolanda NelNamibia is one of six pilot countries taking part in a project to strengthen Science, Technology andInnovation (STI) systems for sustainable development in Africa.The...

ALI wins big

3 weeks ago - 12 January 2022 | Education

As 2021 ended, the African Leadership Institute (ALI) was awarded N$250 000 as the second runners-up in the Private Sector category at the Old Mutual...

Vereniging vir tuisonderrig gestig

3 weeks ago - 11 January 2022 | Education

Yolanda NelDie eerste Tuisonderrig Vereniging van Namibië (HSAN) is in November verlede jaar gestig om te verseker dat alle ouers en leersentrums aan spesifieke vereistes...

Skills training on the cards

3 weeks ago - 10 January 2022 | Education

Skill Set Consultants hosts a training event during the second week of February with the aim of capacitating Namibians in the field of manufacturing daily...

Support for Amos Meerkat Syllabus Project

1 month - 07 December 2021 | Education

One of the Capricorn Foundation’s main focus areas is education. Accordingly, the foundation had remained true to being a Connector of Positive Change and making...

Third Go4Gold training done and dusted

2 months ago - 06 December 2021 | Education

Cognisant of the value of their team, Gondwana Collection Namibia believes in giving their staff the opportunity to improve their knowledge and skills, and advance...

Latest News

Rape convicted fails in appeal...

23 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] man convicted to nearly three decades in prison for the 2019 kidnapping and rape of a woman in Windhoek, has failed in...

4Sight broadens African network

23 hours ago | Technology

A new chapter has begun for JSE-listed South African technology company 4Sight, after extending its presence and making available all the group’s technology offerings to...

Cycling: Time trials this weekend

1 day - 03 February 2022 | Sports

All is set for the Nedbank National Time Trial Championships in Windhoek on Friday (4 February) and the Nedbank National Road Race Championships on Sunday...

Keeping the cardiac unit pumping

1 day - 03 February 2022 | Health

The Windhoek Central Hospital’s cardiac unit received medical equipment values at N$219 000 from FNB.The Ministry of Health has used the funds for catheters and...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Nampol warn against scammers -...

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Crime

The Namibian Police (Nampol) say they have been inundated with more and more complaints by members of the public that have fallen victim to scamsters...

New classes, library for St...

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Education

A grant valued at N$955 072 to benefit the St Barnabas Primary School in Windhoek was signed in the capital recently by Japanese ambassador to...

ReconAfrica remains in firing line

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] an open letter to the chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Natural Resources, Tjekero Tweya, he is reminded of past failings...

Michelle Mountjoy hét wat dit...

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Na byna vier maande se harde werk om die drie Wat Dit Vat-deelnemers in Suid-Afrika se nuutste sterre te verander, is daar eindelik ’n amptelike...

Load More