New classrooms for Windhoek Autism Centre

The newly constructed pre-primary division at the cum Autism Centre at the Môreson Special School in the capital caters for both boys and girls living with autism. Photo Facebook

Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Arts and Culture, Faustina Caley inaugurated a new block consisting of two classrooms, two storerooms and four toilets for pre-primary classes at the cum Autism Centre on Thursday.

The newly constructed pre-primary division at the cum Autism Centre at the Môreson Special School in the capital caters for both boys and girls living with autism.

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is a broad range of conditions characterised by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviours, speech and non-verbal communication.

During the inauguration ceremony, Caley said that it remains a real struggle to include young children with disabilities into early childhood development centres and pre-primary classes due to the lack of classes, schools and centres meant for children with special needs. “I am therefore grateful for the Directorate of Education to select Môreson Special School to set the trend for making this dream a reality for the ministry,” Caley said.

In addition, she said the ministry hopes to conduct psychometric testing so that it can identify children with Autism Spectrum Disorder in order to initiate early interventions.

A teacher at Môreson Special School, Columba Nangombe, said the building is designed for learners with autism, it has toilets inside the building that will not allow learners to run outside when nature calls.

The building cost around N$400 000 and it took about three months to be completed by 28 trainees from the Namibian Institute of Mining and Technology (NIMT). – Nampa

