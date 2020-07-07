New cycling exco announced
07 July 2020 | Sports
Theissen said he availed himself to take over the role, saying it will be an honour for him to take the NCF to the next level.
“My father Claus started Windhoek Pedal Power (WPP) in 1986 and the NCF during 1988. I am happy to be part of Namibian cycling history, a sport I love,” he said, adding that he will only share his thoughts and plans for NCF after engaging other committee members at their first exco meeting.
The rest of the committee consists of Irene Steyn, Nick du Plessis, Rina Lambert, Brendan Dickerson, Jacob Jacob, Stefan Bohlke and Volker Engling. – Nampa