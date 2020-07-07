New cycling exco announced

07 July 2020 | Sports

The Namibian Cycling Federation (NCF) selected its executive committee at an annual general meeting held in the capital recently. The new exco sees Axel Theissen taking over the federation’s presidency, which was left vacant by Rolf Adrian in 2019 after serving two terms at the helm.
Theissen said he availed himself to take over the role, saying it will be an honour for him to take the NCF to the next level.
“My father Claus started Windhoek Pedal Power (WPP) in 1986 and the NCF during 1988. I am happy to be part of Namibian cycling history, a sport I love,” he said, adding that he will only share his thoughts and plans for NCF after engaging other committee members at their first exco meeting.
The rest of the committee consists of Irene Steyn, Nick du Plessis, Rina Lambert, Brendan Dickerson, Jacob Jacob, Stefan Bohlke and Volker Engling. – Nampa

