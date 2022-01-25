New cycling rounds on a roll

25 January 2022 | Sports

The Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power Race 1 (Döbra Loops) marked the beginning of the 2022 cycling season, which is anticipated to be more active than the past two years, which were slowed down by the Covid-19 pandemic and saw many races being cancelled.
Race 1, that took place last Sunday, saw veteran Namibian cyclist Xavier Papo cinching first place in the men’s category in 02:22:49. He was followed by Alex Miller and Drikus Coetzee.
Melissa Hinz took first place in the women’s category, clocking in at 02:00:46, followed by Courtney Liebenberg and Monique du Plessis.
The Döbra Loops race is followed by the Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power 2 (Dordabis) this coming Sunday (30 January).
Windhoek Pedal Power (WPP) committee member Nancy Brandt, said that WPP is a road cycling club for all cyclists in Windhoek. “Any cyclists are free to join; the annual membership fees are N$500 for adults, N$300 for juniors, or a family membership of N$1000 for four members. “Alternately, you can also pay N$180 per race if you do not want to become a member. There are different distances for all categories and participants enter according to their own capabilities.”
Cycling, like other sporting codes, has been greatly impacted by Covid which lead to many events being cancelled.
However, with the relaxation in prevention measures, more cycling events will be staged this year, accommodating more riders and spectators at a time.
In total, WPP is expected to host six races this year: The just completed Döbra Loops, the WPP2 (Dordabis) scheduled for 30 January, the WPP3 (Matchless) scheduled for 27 February, the WPP4 (Teufelsschlucht) scheduled for 31 July, the WPP5 Team Time Trial at Carin Park scheduled for 14 August and the WPP6 (venue and date to be announced in due course).
“We have 15 registered teams, 9 men’s teams and 6 women’s teams. To date we have 160 participants,” said Brandt.

Working hard for your money
Brandt said the prize money is only given at the end of the series. “There is usually an annual formal prizegiving ceremony at the end of the series, with cash prizes for all categories.”
Nedbank Namibia has been a supporter of cycling for over 30 years, beginning with the inaugural Nedbank Cycle Challenge in November 1986. Cycling as a sport has grown in Namibia as a result of the sponsorship.
Nedbank Namibia Communications and PR Manager, Selma Kaulinge, said that over the past three decades cycling has grown in popularity, with the number of cyclists and supporters growing tremendously, thus making it one of the most popular sports in Namibia.
“Our sponsorship has certainly been one of the major catalysts in the growth of cycling in Namibia. The tournaments we sponsor have seen the rise of many local cyclists, many of whom are now competing at international events, including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” Kaulinge said.
Cycling enthusiasts should be on the lookout during the next coming weeks, as Nedbank Namibia will hosts a number events under the theme “The Nedbank Festival of Cycling”, which includes the next Nedbank WPP Dordabis race on Sunday; the Nedbank National Time Trail Championships on 4 February; The Nedbank National Road Race Championships on 6 February; as well as the family favourite, the Nedbank Cycle Challenge on 13 February.

