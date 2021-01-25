New DAAD lecturer welcomed
25 January 2021 | Education
Mrs Gambadatoun already took up her post as DAAD lecturer on 1 September last year, however due to Covid, had worked remotely from until the beginning of this year.
In her role as DAAD lecturer, Gambadatoun will hold courses at the UNAM Department and Literature Studies, German Section. Apart from teaching at the university, she also coordinates DAAD activities, like consultation hours for students interested in studying in Germany and scholarship opportunities and career development workshops – at various educational institutions in Namibia.
Currently, DAAD scholarship consultations take place every Wednesday from 15:00 to 17:00 via Zoom, while appointments can be made via [email protected]
DAAD supports tertiary education through scholarships, exchange programs and partnerships between scientific institutions, and assists over 100 000 German and international students and researchers around the globe each year. DAAD has been funding around 110 Namibian postgraduate students and researchers per year for more than 20 years.